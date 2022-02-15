Like so many other things, the Presidential Records Act was not intended for a corrupt mob boss president like Donald Trump. (The Atlantic)



Federal prosecutors must prove that racism motivated Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael, and William Bryan when they hunted down Ahmaud Arbery and murdered him. Travis McMichael shouted “fucking (n-word)” at Arbery as he lay dying on the street. Seems pretty racist but I’m only married to a lawyer. (New York Times)

So New York Mayor Eric Adams is an “imperfect” vegan who eats fish on occasion. What’s the big deal? Well, he could just not call himself a vegan. I haven’t eaten meat in 24 hours. Maybe I’m a vegan now. (Vox)

House Democrats are abandoning ship. (The Nation)

You guys know about this? (Twitter)

15 out of 23 monkeys implanted with Elon Musk’s Neuralink brain chips have reportedly died: http://cos.lv/kisz50HTiq3 pic.twitter.com/oh2giLblLT — Consequence (@Consequence) 1644614093

When will the next COVID-19 variant arrive to fuck up our lives? (The Economist)

The Olympics are kind of depressing. (The Daily Beast)

What’s not depressing, though, are the older Olympic athletes breaking records. However, “older” is defined as over 35, which is kind of depressing. (NPR)

How workers unionized a Buffalo, New York Starbucks. (Washington Post)

More people are having sex without condoms. Let’s hope they at least are wearing masks. (Buzzfeed)

This is a two-year-old Tab but I still miss Prince, so deal with it. (The Ringer)

How a specially constructed house might save this writer’s life. (Men’s Health)

I’m enjoying the new David Letterman YouTube channel. Here’s his 2004 interview with Senator-Elect Barack Obama.

