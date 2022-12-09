Mi-mi-mi-mi-mi-mi-mi: <Music note>Go-o-o-O-o to jaiiiiiiil.</music note> (CNN)

Hey, maaaaybeJoe Biden is good at his job! (Max Burns substack)

Speaking of, Old Joe is propping up some at-risk union pensions, the story for which does not explain what fucking corporation didn't fund them like it was supposed to, for a fat $36B. Thanks Joe! — AP

ONE HUNDRED FORTY Moms Demanding Action won office this cycle, go Shannon Watts GO! (Gift link Washington Post)

Democrats struggle to win the rural vote, but that's better than the Republicans' struggles in the suburbs and the cities, because land doesn't vote and the Republicans are out of touch. — Oliver Willis substack

Florida "Don't Say Gay" crook dick from yesterdayresigned and can't address his fraud/money laundering/stealing COVID funds case EXCEPT to say it's all good you guys, he paid back the loan he obtained for fake companies with fake documents (ALLEGEDLY), we good? (Twitter)

We've got two more years of confirming awesome judges at a frantic pace ... except in red states, where Democrats in the Senate won't yank the "blue slip" procedure even though Republicans yank it every single time they hold the majority like fuckin clockwork. So they should do that then! (The American Prospect)

There's a Senate bill to make PACER free and it's nerd-stuff but it is absolutely unconscionable that court records aren't free already. Anyway, somehow it will also reduce the deficit? That's what CBO says, per Reuters , I don't know, I only read the headline.

Hmmm seems like somebody's targeting power substations, wonder what that's all about oh right it's (PROBABLY) nazis. (Grid)

Could "COVID be Ron DeSantis's secret weapon" in 2024? Sure, Axios, if he wants to kill all his competitors, which he presumably would be very happy to do. LOL Axios seventh graf: "Reality check: Florida'sCOVID death rate is on the higher end of the spectrum, compared to other states. But at least in a GOP primary, that's not going to be the point." You're right Axios, truth DOESN'T matter, upside down smile emoji!

We're not denying service to Christians , we're denying service to dicks. (Lawyers Guns & Money)

Germany's "putsch prince," Heinrich XIII, real mad he ain't get to be king and now he is in jail : ( Reminds me of the lunatic "queen of Canada" who keeps threatening to sicc her followers on people for the crime of vaccinating children, but this guy at least is heir to whatever bullshit they overthrew a century ago, so that's something, just ask Stephen Miller, he's been on a monarchist tear. (MSN)

More funtimes at the expense of the "Twitter Files" (my godddddd so fucking dumb) and Bari Weiss, this time courtesy of Defector.

After 65 years, Philadelphia police have identified the "boy in the box" as four-year-old Joseph Augustus Zarelli. But in an absolutely bizarre press conference, police said they wouldn't name the child's parents out of respect for his still-living siblings. So unless I'm mistaken, there are 300 Zarellis in the country having a very fraught day, and I think that was poorly thought out. ( 6KABC / absolute heart hurter at Wikipedia )

Ever since Shy started volunteering at the food bank back in Montana, and picking up lots of nice donations from the Safeway there as part of his shift, I've been wondering if their "click to give a donation to the food bank" at the register (which I had always always done!) was in fact just going to Safeway for giving its old food to the food bank. This Popular Info about CVS and the American Diabetes Association made me just wonder that much harder because LOL your donation pays CVS to make the donation it had already promised LOL isn't that LOL? (Popular Info)

Photos of the "Cold Moon" from around the world! — MSN

Okay, what did they do to Laura Ingalls Wilder?????!!!!!! (Factable)

