You want to know how much Fox News and other conservatives truly don’t give a shit about what just happened in Israel, or only care about it inasmuch as they can use it to score points against their ideological enemies?

Laura Ingraham — who used to be the scoffing, eye-rolling joke that came on after “Hannity” until she got demoted to the “Wheel Of Fortune” hour, when even half-dead Fox News viewers switch over to “Wheel Of Fortune” — used her time on TV last night to complain about Joe Biden’s excellent speech yesterday, and to compare Hamas’s attack on Israel to the Department of Justice holding Donald Trump accountable for his many crimes against America, the world, and humanity itself.

Mediaite has the full clip, but here’s a snippet that starts with Biden, via Acyn:

INGRAHAM: Joe Biden emerged on 90 minutes late to speak about, well, the evil attacks by Hamas against the Israeli people. Now, although he was unequivocal about America’s support for Israel and the depravity of these incursions, there was no mention of Iran’s role in the planning and the funding of these attacks. Nor did he announce any reconsideration of the $6 billion payment to Iran for that prisoner swap. Mostly, it was generalities. [Ingraham plays a clip of Biden’s excellent speech] BIDEN: This is a moment for the United States to come together to grieve with those who are mourning. Let’s be real clear. There is no place for hate in America. INGRAHAM: Okay. Well, if he’s really against hate, then he should call a prosecutorial ceasefire against his political adversaries like the former president, and direct his DOJ and DHS to stop making conservative Americans feel like they are the enemy or like they’re the violent extremists out there.

Say it with us: Go fuck yourself, asshole.

When she talks about a “prosecutorial ceasefire,” she’s taking a giant shit on the people who actually lost their lives, who lost family members and friends, and using the same imagery to defend the traitor Donald Trump, who is indicted 91 times for among other things stealing America’s secrets and concealing them, and scheming to overthrow the Republic in order to overturn the results of an election he lost.

As for “Iran’s role in the planning and the funding,” that is far from confirmed, really just a rumor at this point. The Wall Street Journal seems to think it has the story, but so far they’re the only ones, and we’re going to need to hear it from several sources before we go trusting the same people who sign Ingraham’s checks.

The thing about the $6 billion “payment” to Iran has been debunked as babbling bullshit by no less than the news side of Fox News.

Ingraham is lying to her dumbfuck viewers, stoking baseless conspiracy theories that Joe Biden is the one directing these prosecutions, when the truth is that jurisdictions and juries all over the place are coming to the conclusion all by themselves that Trump deserves to be locked away and forgotten at one of America’s finest penal establishments.

When she bellyaches about the DOJ and DHS “making conservative Americans feel like they are the enemy or like they’re the violent extremists here,” we imagine she’s talking about people like the January 6 terrorists, who are indeed violent extremists. (They come in many flavors!) And we imagine she’s stoking conservative lies about Biden’s Justice Department going after, perhaps, traditional Catholics, or people who just want the freedom to do anti-LGBTQ+ book-burnings at their children’s school libraries or make threats against school officials. Those are things Republicans and conservative media like to lie to the squealing pigs at home about.

This is a level of contempt for the actual victims of these attacks that we’d say is stunning, if we ever had made the mistake of thinking Laura Ingraham was a regular person capable of discerning right from wrong, but we haven’t done that, so.

We’d say she should be ashamed of herself, but we truly don’t believe she’s ever felt the emotion.

