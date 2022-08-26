Laura Loomer may have lost her bid to become the United States Representative for Florida’s 11th Congressional District, but that doesn't mean she won't be the United States Representative for Florida’s 11th Congressional District. At least as far as she is concerned.

Not only is she not conceding (as she said earlier this week) to incumbent Daniel Webster, but she plans to show up in Washington to work anyway. Yes, like George Costanza after he quit his job and showed up the next day like nothing happened. She's just gonna go to Washington, walk into Congress and start trying to vote on things.

She writes:

The congressional seat in Florida’s 11th District is mine for the taking. And I will be the Congresswoman from Florida’s 11th District.



I actually am the Congresswoman in Florida’s 11th District, and everyone knows it.





I'm not going anywhere except Washington DC. Florida’s 11th District is my home and I am going to keep fighting for the people here who have zero representation thanks to the feckless GOP establishment and voter fraud.

Daniel Webster is illegitimate and my team and I will work to drive him into the ground every step of the way until he collapses in disgrace (or poor health) and resigns like he should have years ago.



The fight is not over. The people are with me and I will never stop fighting for them. I love my volunteers, my supporters, my staff, and there’s nothing I wouldn’t do for them and all of you.



The reality is, Dan Webster’s health is worse than Joe Biden’s. Everyone who has seen him recently knows it’s true. His health is drastically failing, he is demented, looks ill, he can barely speak, he wears a life alert, and I am willing to bet he doesn’t survive before his current term is over or he pulls an early retirement and the good old boys try to hand pick another corrupt successor.



We will not allow them to get away with that. They think I’m leaving, and guess what? I’m not.

Either way, I’m going to keep exposing the corruption and fight against it all.



I will continue to push Daniel Webster to his absolute physical limits till he resigns in disgrace since the GOP establishment wants to prop up zombies with their voter fraud and big tech election interference machine.



I will force him out so the people get the representation they deserve.



I am not done fighting.



I’m going to keep working on my Federal RICO case against Twitter and Facebook and work to prevent more stolen elections via big tech election interference and work to expose the GOP establishment with my investigative journalism.



Now we go scorched earth on the GOP establishment and get even more aggressive in the America First hostile takeover of the Republican Party until our enemies are defeated.



Luckily I have an army behind me.



Thank you!

I love this journey for her. I absolutely want Laura Loomer to go full Avignon antipope, set up her own office in one of the congressional bathroom stalls, keep a "World's Best Congresswoman" mug on the toilet paper dispenser, and try to hold meetings with lobbyists right up until she gets hauled away with a butterfly net. It would be amazing and I would not put it past her. After all, this is the woman who chained herself to Twitter headquarters, demanding they unban her after she said horrible, bigoted things about Ilhan Omar.

Loomer is not without her supporters. Multiple comments on that post and others expressed sincere disappointment with the Republican Party's refusal to just give her the congressional seat she demanded.

"ron desantis worked against patriots in north florida he endorsed all rinos and supported anti 2a candidates"



"The GOP is no longer the party of respect. Most are as shameless and unethical as the Democrat party."



"The Republicans perfectly OK with terrifying the American people. The Republicans are perfectly OK with silencing free-speech. Republicans are perfectly OK with trillions of dollars of new debt. Republicans perfectly OK with a corrupt judicial system.



"They have zero empathy for real people."

Keep in mind, Loomer did not lose a general election, she lost a primary election. Daniel Webster still has to beat Democrat Shante Munns in order to keep his seat. Florida's 11th may be an R+15 district, but it's not an official win until he wins the general. And hey! With Loomer encouraging her followers not to vote in the upcoming election, it's entirely possible that he may not win it at all.

Loomer is also trying to claim that Webster defrauded Floridians by running in the election despite planning to give up his seat in the winter, just to prevent Laura Loomer from getting the congressional seat to which she is entitled. Rude!

BREAKING: I am told that Daniel Webster is planning on making an early exit in the Winter and a decision has already been made in Lake County, Florida for who Dan will announce as his successor for a special election in the Spring of 2023. That means the people don’t get a vote, and THIS IS A CRIME.



That means the political GOP establishment is hand picking and assigning who gets to serve in public office. The corruption goes all the way down to your back yard.



I’m told Dan Webster knowingly and intentionally undermined the integrity of the Primary election while knowing that he was not going to serve the full term because he is too sick to do so.



Whoever their pick is, I am going to obliterate them. I will destroy whoever the establishment picks. I don’t care who it is. I will run a campaign against them because their actions are the epitome of CORRUPTION AND ILLEGAL ELECTION INTERFERENCE.



This is my seat and I’m taking it. I will EXPOSE AND DESTROY anyone who is involved in this corrupt activity of hand selecting their successors. I don’t care who goes down as a result, but I will do everything in my power to expose the GOP’s illegal election interference and political crimes in Florida’s 11th district.



I want people to go to jail.



I will never concede to corruption and election interference.

Loomer is not the first Republican candidate to insist that their own party was rigging the election against them. Kari Lake, the Republican nominee for governor of Arizona, insists that the election she won was rigged against her . In fact, we can probably assume that every MAGA candidate who loses or wins any election will claim from now on that the election was rigged and people will go right along with them, as they went right along with Trump. At this point, for the Right, claiming rigged elections is praxis.

Quite frankly, I think all Lake County area Republicans should side with Loomer on this and refuse to vote in the upcoming election unless and until Loomer is crowned Congresswoman For Life.

