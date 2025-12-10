Wonkette

Bagels of Doom
3h

"The next question is what the hell they end up doing with the power, assuming they get it."

We need to force their hand if necessary. No fucking kumbaya. The GOP needs to eat shit for all the havoc they wreaked.

TheHeroOfCanton
3h

OT: Hi, it's me checking in...

We've apparently got a flood warning in our area of the PNW. Casa de Hero is not on the suspect rivers, but it is on a slough, so we're watching the water levels there. I'm mostly not worried, but since we're in unfamiliar territory, I'm a little worried. Not knowing kinda sucks, and waiting for shit to happen definitely sucks. I don't anticipate having to run for sandbags, but I've been wrong before. Happily, I've also been right before.

The rain is supposed to break for a while at 3 am tomorrow, for several hours, but until then, we got rain, and lots of it.

North of us, the river's crest is tomorrow morning; south of us, Friday morning. Evac along the river begins in our town at 6 pm, so I know it's serious. My gut reaction is that if the water levels near Casa de Hero rise minimally (less than a foot) at our slough by tomorrow morning, we should be out of the woods. We have a dipstick near the slough's edge, and at last check it was about a foot from being submerged. I'm checking it in a few hours to see what changes there are.

Right now we're safe, and worse comes to worst, we have the kids' house to run to (different town, not on a river), and the water level has quite a ways to go to reach our house. Hope for the best, prepare for the worst.

