New Miami Mayor-Elect Eileen Higgins (Not pictured: Laura Loomer)

It’s not a done deal, obviously — there is soooooo much work to do before next year’s midterms if we want to save this country, and those midterms are just the first minuscule step — but things continue to look more and more like that night next November will be a historic night indeed for Democrats, and a monumentally shitty night for the Nazis.

Last night, a couple more special elections and runoffs happened. Oh boy, they went well, if you’re not an absolute monster!

Miami!

One way to explain what happened in Miami last night is to look at Laura Loomer’s Twitter and see what kind of cow she is currently birthing in response to it.

“A bright red city in a bright red state just went blue tonight,” complains Loomer, about Miami, which just elected Eileen Higgins in a runoff to be its mayor. Blah blah blah, soft on crime, gonna ruin Donald Trump’s Miami trash palace “library” — wanna bet how many actually books that thing will contain? — and “Midterms will be a bloodbath.”

From Laura Loomer’s mouth to God’s ears!

Haha, just kidding, we know God does not listen to Laura Loomer’s prayers.

But yes, Eileen Higgins won. Miami has not had a Democratic mayor in almost three decades. And after the 2024 election, when Miami-Dade went so hard for Donald Trump, a lot of people figured it was gone forever, what with all those Cuban Americans down there who have never met a fascist they wouldn’t vote for. (Trump barely lost the city of Miami itself to Kamala Harris. She also barely won the full metropolitan area.)

Apparently not.

Higgins will also be the first woman mayor of Miami — which is crazy, since Miami is the only major city in the US to be founded by a woman — beating Trump’s pick Emilio González with almost 60 percent of the vote. (Miami mayoral races are technically nonpartisan, but there are air quotes involved with that.) Among other things, she ran on affordable housing, even though “affordability” is a total hoax word invented by Democrats in a lab to make Donald Trump look bad. She also ran on not being a total Nazi about immigration: “We are an immigrant-based place. That’s our uniqueness. That’s what makes us special,” she said to the Spanish newspaper El País. Indeed, she spoke specifically about opposing what Trump was doing on immigration:

“We are facing rhetoric from elected officials that is so dehumanizing and cruel, especially against immigrant populations,” Higgins told The Associated Press after her victory speech. “The residents of Miami were ready to be done with that.”

Some Republicans are already downplaying Higgins’s victory, acting like it doesn’t mean anything, but that’s just some loser coping. She beat Trump’s dude by 19 points, after national Democrats like Pete Buttigieg and Ruben Gallego showed up to campaign for her. We reckon Loomer’s meltdown more accurately represents what Republicans are feeling inside. Or we might look at the words of Republican US Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar, who represents the area. She said the previous elections in New Jersey and Virginia were a “wake-up call,” and suggested maybe Trump should not be focusing his immigration Gestapo-ing on “those who have been here for years and do not have a criminal record.”

We think the political translation for that quote is “Oh fuck oh fuck oh fuck oh fuck oh fuck!”

Or more accurately, midterms are going to be a bloodbath, just like Loomer said. Especially in areas with large Hispanic populations, AKA the places where Trump got his victory last year.

Georgia!

Now look, here is what the fuck happened there, per wonderful elections expert nerd Daniel Nichanian:

If you know anything about Georgia, you know the massive Atlanta metro is deep cobalt blue, and so is college town Athens, home of all the music, which is just about ready to be swallowed fully into into Atlanta’s metro. But yet over the years, some of the most inbred MAGA hicks in all the land have claimed to “represent Athens.”

So on the state House level, this was a special election Republicans had gerrymandered for success. Voters from Athens had different ideas.

In the end, the margin there was 50.85 percent to 49.15, because in blue Athens-Clarke County, 82 percent of the votes were for the Democrat. It amounted to an approximately 14-point swing.

Where else have we had a very similar swing recently, besides everywhere? Oh that’s right, that special election in Tennessee, where Democrat Aftyn Behn came way too close to winning in a district that Republicans drew specifically for the purpose of heil-ing Hitler.

In summary and in conclusion about last night:

Notable: In Albuquerque, the once-and-future Mayor Tim Keller had pissed off Republicans by issuing an executive order severely limiting the city’s collaboration with ICE. So that’s another win for humanity, and another dick jammed in the Trump Gestapo’s eye.

Yes, things are looking good for the Democrats heading into midterms year.

Nichanian reported today that 2025 overall has looked like 2017 for Democrats, with them flipping fully 21 percent of Republican-held seats that have come up for election this year. The Republicans have flipped how many Democrat-held seats? That’s right, they have flipped FUCK YOU number of seats, by which we mean zero. And the average movement toward the Dems? That’d be 13 points.

But if Nichanian finds 2025 looking like 2017, the Democratic Party is embarking on a plan to make 2026 look like 2010 in reverse, if you remember what happened that year. This comes after the huge majorities they won in the Virginia and New Jersey legislatures, and after they broke Republican supermajorities in Mississippi and Iowa. They believe as as many as 651 state legislative seats could be in play — not far from the number Republicans flipped in the year of the Great Teabaggening — and they’re going to spend to make it happen.

Here is some more detailed nerd stuff:

[Democrats are] aiming to compete in 41 chambers in 27 states. That includes efforts to break Republican supermajorities in both chambers of the Florida and Missouri legislatures; the Iowa, Indiana, and Ohio, and South Carolina houses; and the North Carolina senate (where Republicans have been able to override some of Democratic Gov. Josh Stein’s vetoes). The goal […] is to get more state parties out of the “superminority” status and “into a place where you are at least in the negotiating room.” “Democrats in the states lost a lot of ground in 2010 and in the couple of elections after that, and in that rebuild process, the map changed a lot,” [DLCC President Heather Williams] says. “What we are saying in this update to the target map—and frankly, our broader strategy—is that we must show up in these red states. When you think about the long term trajectory of Democrats and our success as a party, we need to recognize these moments of power, and these states where Republicans have been competing, and we need to show up for voters.” […] “Flipping just 19 seats on this map could establish four new Democratic trifectas and six new Democratic majorities,” she said. “The path there is not complicated—it’s really crystal clear.”

Well hell, it’s 2026 and the country is falling to fascism. Yes, it might be a good time to show up everywhere. Everywhere, you say, like even every single district in Texas? Yes, like that. That’d be great … wait, it is!

The next question is what the hell they end up doing with the power, assuming they get it.

But we’ll talk about that somewhere else.

