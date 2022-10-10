The Iranian women are piiiiiissssed. (AP)

Amanda Marcotte takes on what y'all were fighting about in the comments last week:

I was dreading The Discourse. I did not look forward to people calling her a "feminist," simply because she had a brash sound and tough-girl lyrics — or even because her songs are often about how much men suck. I did not look forward to aesthetic Stalinists shaming anyone for enjoying her music on the grounds that she was a Donald Trump supporter. I didn't want to hear the pseudo-intellectual assertion that you must "separate the art from the artist" in response, a claim rooted in half-remembered English lit classes. It makes even less sense when you look at someone like [Loretta] Lynn, who wove her personal life — with many warts on display — into her music, both as legitimate artistic expression and as a marketing ploy.

Give it a read before you get mad. — Salon

Dammmmn Jon Stewart, this is terrific. Damn damn damn.

“Jon interviewed Leslie Rutledge, Arkansas Attorney General, about why her state banned gender-affirming care for minors - ignoring the guidelines of major medical organizations and taking the decision out of parents’ hands. Watch the full interview on @AppleTVPlus” — The Problem With Jon Stewart (@The Problem With Jon Stewart) 1665158400

I'm sure it will all be fine.

Conservative podcaster Matt Walsh went after Vanderbilt University Medical Center last month , claiming doctors “mutilate,” “castrate” and “butcher” children. The next day, Walsh appeared as a guest on Tucker Carlson’s show as Carlson projected photos of Vanderbilt University Medical Center’s board of directors, along with their names. The chyrons for Carlson’s segment read, “Vanderbilt ghouls castrate kids for big profit” and “We will show you who is responsible for this.”

— NBC News

Wait, the Department of Justice was created to prosecute the Klan and protect Black people's rights in the South? Does the Department of Justice know that? (Heather Cox Richardson)

Republicans: Would you believe, a death cult?! — Roy Edroso substack

Speaking of:

Average excess death rates in Florida and Ohio were 76% higher among Republicans than Democrats between March 2020 and December 2021, according to a working paper released last month by the National Bureau of Economic Research. Excess deaths refers to deaths above what would be anticipated based on historical trends.

They were 153 percent higher after vaccines became widely available. The story goes on to ask whether that's because of vaccine hesitancy OR refusal to do social distancing, like nobody's ever heard of issues having more than one input. People's brains bad. (NBC News)

New onset movement disorders and COVID-19. Is that why my left hand is spasming uncontrollably? I bet it's just hand cancer. — NIH

Everybody is falling down dead of heart attacks and strokes after having "mild" cases of coronavirus, MAYBE WE SHOULD STILL BE DOING SOMETHING ANYTHING ABOUT COVID-19. (Fortune)

From 2018, vis a vis John Fetterman's campaign manager going HAM on political consultant and PAC fundraiser Scott Dworkin, this Daily Beast article points out all the PAC's non-political spending (Dworkin, staff, and lawyers). Really guys, don't send your small $$$ to PACs, like just not even any of them really (okay MAYBE Planned Parenthood, NARAL, and EMILY's List). Send it directly to candidates, and as always Your Wonkette.

This mad dumb lying dick Mark Finchem is mad, dumb, lying, a dick. He also might win the Arizona secretary of state race, which would be very bad. (Grid)

REDDIT LAWYERS! — Pets Reporter

