What can Americans do about climate change now that our climate change policy will be mandated coal-powered stoves in every home? Bill McKibben is here to help.

Correct, X is a white supremacist site. You can follow most of us on BlueSky, though I think I’m the only one who’s really hanging out there. (Charlie Warzel at The Atlantic)

You don’t have to hang on every news morsel like we all used to. We can read just enough to be actually informed without going crazy. (Nicholas Grossman at Arc Digital)

This is a new podcast from Ella Dawson about progressive romance novels. If I listened to podcasts, I would listen to that! (Rebel Ever After)

For our possible new secretary of State, Ken Klippenstein has the Trump campaign’s Marco Rubio Dossier, fresh from Iran. The ADL willingly slathering itself in shit cooing over Elise Stefanik’s nomination to the UN. (The Debate Link) Guys, GUYS, this is the best one of all. Fox News morning guy LOL Pete Hegseth for fucking SecDef? SURE FUCK IT WHY NOT. BACKGROUND! (Lollllllll Old APM Reports)

The board for purging generals. Should all be fine. (Gift link Wall Street Journal)

President Joe Biden says we need to turn down the (political) temperature. (That’s what I hear, I did not watch.) But that is an impossible ask when the other side is setting the furniture on fire. (Amanda Marcotte at Salon)

Restaurant chains about to get a windfall “steal your employees’ tips” so that is great for them, yay! (More Perfect Union)

Sarah McBride is not listening to your chickenshit whining about trans people and focusing too much on people’s rights. (Erin in the Morning)

Just because you’re paranoid doesn’t mean your MAGA sister won’t rat you out.

Let’s say you’re pregnant. Do you want your MAGA sister to know? What if you need abortion care, and have to travel out of state, or out of the country to get it? Will your sister keep your secret? Will she report you? You know she chose Trump over you once. Why wouldn’t she do that again?

(Noah Berlatsky at Everything Is Horrible)

Here are some scams targeting artists. Don’t be a sucker! (Artologica)

The search for “who took these banned photos of Nazi-Occupied Paris” did not in fact have a happy ending, so. (NPR)

But these kids in Kentucky WON. (Teen Vogue)

The Democrats need to get their Black Panthers on and fund:

Free meals and social gatherings such as potlucks.

Happy hours and other social outings for adults.

Free childcare and after-school programs.

Free meals for children, especially during the summer months.

Volunteer opportunities, such as park beautification projects and visits to food pantries.

Board game nights, trivia nights, and intramural sports leagues.

Watch parties for movies and major sporting events.

I LIKE IT — wait, no. I LOVE IT. (Ned Resnikoff)

Yes, I will look at these Thanksgiving charcuterie boards. (Bon Appetit) Wait a minute, that was ONE PICTURE and SEVEN RULES? Fuck you. Here have some Instagram instead, christ. (Instagram)

I played this for Donna Rose a while back as the first song of “1980s feminist folk rock weekend” and she was transfixed from the first note.