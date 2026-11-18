Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

Tabs time!

Still pretty sure the AI caused Friday’s nationwide ground stop. (Status Kuo) Here’s Sean Duffy hitting Markwayne Mullin to shut his stupid mouth about it. (Atlanta Blackstar News) “AI-powered air-traffic software startup” got an $875 MILLION contract after donating to Duffy’s son-in-law, you say? (The New Republic) Oh yeah, Joe Biden got $25 billion in the BIL for the FAA, and you won’t believe who canceled it! (Paul Krugman) A pep talk for Sean Duffy that says everything you’d want to say, IN HELL. (Josh Gondelman)

For a long time, we eliminated air crashes like we eliminated measles — “lessons learned in blood.” Welllll, I think you know who likes to unlearn lessons. (Gift link James Fallows at New York Times)

Boy Trump sure bought and sold a lot of NVIDIA stock, if you think $100 million is “a lot.” (Keep Track)

Looks like the blue wave midterms might have scared the Supreme Court a little bit straight! (Second item, The Fucking News) Scroll down even further and you’ll get an Ecuadorian lawsuit against Pete Hegseth, who denies he blew up their boat, cuffed their mariners, HOODED THEM, and so forth.

Probably shouldn’t make the Boat Murders Lawyer a lifetime federal judge, just sayin. (Balls and Strikes)

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Corporations getting hundreds of millions in refunds for the tariffs you paid for. Corporations giving hundreds of millions in bonuses to executives from the tariffs you paid for. (Pro Publica)

Well the AI toy that can define “gang rape” for your children does not sound like an awesome AI toy! (Archive NBC News)

A lot fewer Republican attorneys general to fuck up everything even for blue states, so that is “sad”! (Lisa Needham at Public Notice)

Behind the scenes of the Montana Dem-on-independent violence. (Talking Points Memo)

More polls showing people are sick of Republicans’ anti-trans shit. (Erin in the Morning)

This is a hell of a paragraph in an Atlantic story about unlikely congressional winners! Holy wow!

LaKesha Womack brought in just $59,000 through mid-October, while her Republican opponent raised more than $2 million. She spent most of her time out in her district, which includes part of Charlotte. Womack faces a wrinkle in acclimating to the new job: Before taking office in January, she will be in court, making her first appearance next month on a felony charge that she allegedly failed to return a rented Toyota Corolla in 2019. (Womack told us she could not comment on the pending case, but suggested the timing was suspicious. She was served a criminal summons at an October campaign rally, seven years after the alleged incident; Womack has previously said she did not know a charge had been filed against her, because she was homeless at the time.)

Bless. (Gift link the Atlantic)

OH HI, we still got another blue wave election to go, Pat Moore, Democrat, is in a runoff in LOUISIANA. Let’s not ignore it like Democrats did … all of Louisiana, Mississippi, and Florida! (MyArkLaMiss / Pat Moore website)

If you all haven’t seen this yet I don’t even know what to tell you!

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ETSY FRIENDS! Time to send me links to your pages (on Etsy and elsewhere) with all the wonderful things you make, so’s I can put them up for Your Artisanal Small Batch Hand-Crafted Wonker-Made Or Sold Ethical Consumer Orgy Friday after Thanksgiving! Please don’t send them to me after like Tuesday, Nov. 24, mama wants a day off too! Rebecca at wonkette dot com!

Enjoy our new merch — Wonkette Chat Noir and AOC Our Lady of 2028 — on cups, shot glasses, tanks, tees, totes, and stickers! We are still greatly in need of designs for Handsome Jon Ossoff, Handsome Abdul El-Sayed, and Handsome All The Other Ones. Email me at rebecca at wonkette dot com and maybe I will commission YOU! What’s that? ZiggyWiggy made us a PRIDE WONKITTY and we put it up on all the things? Yes, what I just said.

(Wonkette Bazaar)

And Wonkette San Francisco WONKMEET coming MONDAY, NOV. 30, at the Hyatt Embarcadero! Take the escalator UP to the lobby and then find us in the little area behind the restaurant bar! Drinks and snacks are on us 4:30-7 p.m. when we’ve got a hard out to make our plane home, but the other Wonkers will doubtless be waiting around to bullshit with you!