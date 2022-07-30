Picture it: The year is 2019. Matt Gaetz and Roger Stone are huddled together, backstage at a Trump event of some sort, and they're talking about crime. Which crime? Is it the one where Matt Gaetz was maybe doing some sex trafficking of an underage girl? No, not that crime. Roger Stone's crimes, the ones for which he was later pardoned for by Donald Trump — classic hits like "witness tampering," "making false statements," and "obstructing an official proceeding," in relation to the Mueller investigation.

Caught on a hot mic by Danish filmmakers who were making a documentary about stone and published by the Washington Post on Saturday, Gaetz and Stone can be heard whispering to one another about the crimes and Stone's chances in court, with Gaetz assuring him that he would likely get a pardon from Donald Trump and promising to do all he could to make that happen ... which it did. Although Stone was sentenced to 40 months in prison for his many crimes, he did not serve a day because he got a big ol pardon from Donald Trump.

“As Roger Stone prepared to stand trial in 2019, complaining he was under pressure from federal prosecutors to incriminate Donald Trump, a close ally of the president repeatedly assured Stone that “the boss” would likely grant him clemency if he were convicted, a recording shows.” — The Washington Post (@The Washington Post) 1659190052

During the conversation, Gaetz and Stone repeatedly referred to Trump as "The Big Guy" and "The Boss," making them sound not entirely unlike the dopey henchmen of a 1980s cartoon villain.

“I may have to appeal to the big man, because I’ve got … it’s the District of Columbia. We surveyed 120 jurors. Ninety of them know who I am, and they hate my guts,” Stone can be heard saying.

Via The Washington Post:

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) predicted that Stone would be found guilty at his trial in Washington the following month but would not “do a day” in prison. [...]



“The boss still has a very favorable view of you,” said Gaetz, stressing that the president had “said it directly.” He also said, “I don’t think the big guy can let you go down for this.”



Gaetz at one point told Stone he was working on getting him a pardon but was hesitant to say more backstage at the event, in which speakers were being filmed for online broadcast. “Since there are many, many recording devices around right now, I do not feel in a position to speak freely about the work I’ve already done on that subject,” Gaetz said.



What a pair.

I Love Lucy - Friendship www.youtube.com

And now, your OPEN THREAD. Don't forget to swing back here for your movie night, Bagdad Cafe , which starts at 6pm PT/9pm ET.

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons .

Wonkette is independent and fully funded by readers like you. Click below to tip us!

Want to just donate once?