Welcome to Black Friday at Wonkette, where it is still Buy Nothing Day but I don't really believe in Buy Nothing Day anymore? Yes, we're all too consumerist but hi, everyone (mostly) still needs to buy some gifties for the holidays. Oh man, I have aged into a bourgeois dick!

As always, Wonkette is here to help, this time with the assistance of those among you have shown me your Etsy stores.

UPDATE: A few more in the clutch!

Maclares Fun House has props, collectibles, gorgeousnesses! (Maclares Fun House)

Sue's son Alistair has tarot cards and purses made out of kimonos and all kinds of things! (Kitsune Boutique Gifts)

Rachel sells paper ornaments, are you even kidding me with these???? (Paper Morphology)

I love Irreverant Housewife's potholders so, so much. I have this one! Among several others! (Irreverant Housewife)



Granny Sprinkle does not have an Etsy store, but her kid has a nonprofit with a Bonfire store where you can buy abortion cups and mugs and shirts for your bosoms! (Holler Health Justice)



Jill and her husband have a glassworks shop, and there is currently only one item in it, presumably because Paul keeps buying it all up to give to Holly, his beloved! DOH PAUL! (Cheshire Glassworks)

Coastal Ink Studios has gorgeous giclees of coastlines and mountains and CATS! (Coastal Ink Studios)

Tim not only has a music farm (we all should have a music farm!), but he's made a code good for 25 percent off through Christmas. Just type in WONKETTE ! (Calico Valley Music Farm)

Joseph has bats. Oh my god they are so cute of bats. BRB gonna buy all the things with bats. (Zowghi Designs)

Alex, proprietor of the Exquisite Corpse Boutique, has fancy timepieces, rings, pendants, and cetera! (Exquisite Corpse Boutique)

Anne, the Pictrix (I see what she did there!), has paper goods with an absurd attention to detail. I am always in the market for thank you cards, I shall purchase them all. (Pictrix Design)

And of course, don't forget the Wonkette Bazaar , for all your holiday politix coffee cup and shotglass and Wonkette Elections Game and tote bag and sticker and baby onesie needs. (NB, again, we have removed all our T-shirts from the store except ones we had already printed up, because I wasn't happy with the quality. We're trying out a new solution, and we'll put them back up if it works.)

Feeling left out because you didn't see the tiny blurb in tabs telling you to send me your Etsy store? Well, for one thing, that will learn you to READ YOUR MORNING TABS! And for b) that's okay, you can still send them to rebecca at wonkette dot com or even better let's send them to robyn at wonkette dot com and make her do the Pt. Deux next weekend!

This is the last post of the day until cocktail hour.

Now go buy your comrades' shit.

Want to just donate once?