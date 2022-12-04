It's that time of year again — the time when we encourage you to support yourselves by buying some holiday presents and other stuff from your fellow Wonkette readers! We've got some real good stuff this year, so get your wallets out and get shopping. Or you can just buy stuff for me. I do like presents.

Links are in the headers!

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons .

Wonkette is independent and fully funded by readers like you. Click below to tip us!

Want to just donate once?