By now people familiar with thick-skulled fruit bat Ginni Thomas know that she was a member of the Lifespring cult back in the 1980s. Then she became a member of the cult of Donald Trump and everything worked out beautifully for America, forever and ever, amen.

Of course some other stuff happened between these two blessed events. One is that Thomas told a roomful of fellow deprogrammed Lifespring members that boy howdy, was that weird, before going on to say a bunch of stuff that writers would call "foreshadowing" and that yr Wonkette would call "hilarious."

Here is the video. The cult expert who posted it later corrected the date, the video was actually taken in 1986, before Ginni met her future husband Clarence Thomas but a couple of years after he had first told Anita Hill to have a Coke and a smile and some floss :

I knew Ginni Thomas. Ginni Thomas was in a cult (the large group awareness training cult, Lifespring). Here she is in 1989 speaking at an event I hosted for former members.

For those who can't watch the video, Ginni Thomas was very concerned with helping people get out of Lifespring. But she also wanted to "find the balance" between forcefully advocating for the brainwashed and not becoming so single-minded about it that people would think she was too much and want nothing to do with her. Because she still had questions:



"What was it that made you get into that group and what open questions are there that still need to be answered ... I still have so many questions, I still have so many things that I want to talk to about with other people and find people who believe as I do and are searching as I do. So all those things that got me to Lifespring are still there.

She's like Chekhov's gun, if the gun had been self-aware and also thought that a cadre of satanic Democrats are having adrenochrome parties in the child sex dungeons underneath the Capitol.

So Ginni Thomas got out of Lifespring but still had so many questions. And perhaps she spent the next couple of decades going through all the other cults that wealthy and bored American women have fallen into — aerobics, Lululemon, Catholicism — before finally discovering Trumpism. Of which she is now a fully batshit member.

This would have all been fine for America if Thomas hadn't married a powerful man in Washington, which gave her access to other powerful people in Washington, which led to her getting Trump's ear, which led to her trying to staff his administration with all manner of mountebanks and bigots. As the Daily Beast reports today :

“We all knew that within minutes after Ginni left her meeting with the president, he would start yelling about firing people for being disloyal,” said a former senior Trump administration official. “When Ginni Thomas showed up, you knew your day was wrecked.”

Thomas would reportedly show up at the White House with lists of people she thought the president should "purge," including one person suspected of being a "foreign-intelligence asset." (Presumably not Trump himself.)

“These fucking lists were so insane and unworkable,” said one former Trump White House official who had to personally deal with the Thomas-supplied memos and Trump’s fascination with them. “A lot of them were dripping with paranoia and read like they were written by a disturbed person.”

Remember, this is a White House that had hired the likes of Steve Bannon and Stephen Miller and Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Kellyanne Conway and John Bolton and Mark Meadows and Kayleigh McEnany and and and ... you get the idea.

Anyway, Ginni Thomas has always been a few jiggers of vodka short of a full martini pitcher, the end.

