Wonkette

Wonkette

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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
1h

Hello friends!

Update from last week's Nice Times, I spoke with Stu & Kathy and they were very happy to be included. While Kathy was working in the park another volunteer mentioned she had seen the story. This other volunteer's son is in Illinois and had read it and passed it along to his mom because it was about Cleveland Heights.

Kathy said... we're national!

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EyeQueue's avatar
EyeQueue
1h

Ciaobella that mosaic is beautiful!

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