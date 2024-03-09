This pup and her human friend are brought to you by our friend Terri!

Hello and happy weekend!

This week, I bring you a brand new skill set … I guess. Specifically I am bringing you an TGI Fridays Bartender Flair Training Video so that you, too, can get your Cocktail on.

I’m assuming this was something they gave up on well before I ever made it to a TGI Fridays, because I do not remember this happening … ever.

Fun fact, at least to me — the original TGI Fridays was something they called a “fern bar” and apparently single people used to go there to hit on each other and … hang out around ferns and fake Tiffany Lamps? I guess? I’m not judging! I love a good fern. I’d hang out around some ferns. Still, I did think my friend was fucking with me when he told me this years ago, until I went home and looked it up for myself, just because it sounds like a very random concept.

If that doesn’t float your boat, here is a pilot for a sitcom starring Bozo the Clown. Amazing that this terrifying concept never took off!

Both of these treasures were found through the r/ObscureMedia subreddit!

Have you been struck with a sudden urge to shower us with money and jewels? If so, we are on Substack now so you can just go ahead and click subscribe!

Or if you’d just like to donate just once …



Donate Once!

You can also join our Patreon, or buy our merch, or do your Amazon shopping through our link.

You can even send us paper checks to:

Wonkette

PO Box 38273

Detroit MI 48238

Talk amongst yourselves!