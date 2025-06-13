Good afternoon, Wonketteers, and welcome to our brand new Word of the Day feature, which we will not be running every day, or possibly ever again. We can’t say for sure, but now that our government is being run by open white supremacists, there might be all sorts of new terms we’re going to want to familiarize ourselves with.

God, we were so hoping to have flying cars and super-intelligent monkey butlers by this point in our life instead of a government full of Nazis. It’s so retro. But as the saying goes, if wishes and buts were clusters of nuts, we’d all have a bowl of granola.

Anyway, today’s word of the day is “remigration.” And to help us learn this word, here is the President of the United States using it in a sentence. Or what passes for a sentence in his brain, which at this point is 100 percent fish slurry:

The Biden Administration and Governor Newscum flooded America with 21 Million Illegal Aliens, destroying Schools, Hospitals and Communities, and consuming untold Billions of Dollars in Free Welfare. All of them have to go home, as do countless other Illegals and Criminals, who will turn us into a bankrupt Third World Nation. America was invaded and occupied. I am reversing the Invasion. It's called Remigration. Our courageous ICE Officers, who are daily being subjected to doxxing and murder threats, are HEROES. We will always have their back as they carry out this noble mission. America will be for Americans again!

Biden let 21 million illegal aliens in to America in just four years, wow, no wonder traffic has gotten worse.

At first glance, remigration seems like a pretty inoffensive word. On one level it seems to mean people moving home. Like, we migrated to California in our early twenties and migrated back to the East Coast after a whole bunch of years. In other words, we “remigrated,” right?

Nope, not at all. The word “remigration” has gone into widespread use mostly among far-right Europeans who want to boot all the brown-skinned migrants out of Europe. It is “rooted” in that whole Great Replacement theory we’ve discussed before, which posits that Jews — excuse us, globalists, wink wink, nudge nudge — are pushing to import foreigners into mostly white countries to replace all the native-born white people.

The Great Replacement theory has been the motivation for several mass shootings by white supremacists over the years, including the Tree of Life synagogue shooting in Pittsburgh and the massacre of Muslims in New Zealand in 2019. It’s not nearly as neutral as it might sound. Those Nazi linguists are sneaky bastards.

This isn’t the first time the word “remigration” has slipped past the lips of Trump or one of his high-level administration officials. Stephen Miller was using it at least as long ago as last September. Now he’s in a position to put such a plan into action. Which he has been doing, as we’ve all seen in particular this past week.

Here is a little more about remigration from the Global Project Against Hate and Extremism:

Remigration is a series of policy proposals, drafted by Austrian Identitarian and former neo-Nazi Martin Sellner, to end the so-called “replacement” by purging the continent of non-white people and eliminating all forms of multiculturalism. The goal is to make countries “European again.”

Would this plan make Europe … great again in the minds of all the white people who buy into it? Obviously you know the answer to that one.

One group of Europeans that has been widely using the word “remigration” for a few years now is Alliance for Germany (AfD), the right-wing political party chock-full of fascists that has made as part of its pitch forcibly deporting 250,000 or more migrants in the country, many of whom are there for humanitarian reasons. AfD would like them to go back to Syria and Afghanistan, to note two examples, because both those countries are “safe” now. And if they’re not, hey, that’s not the Germans’ problem, we guess.

AfD is also the same party the German government has been both monitoring for extremism and trying to exclude from ruling coalitions in its Parliament. The Germans, they have some experience in this area.

Nonetheless, America’s Vice President, Couchfuckin’ JD Vance, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio have been lecturing Germany to include it more, like it’s an unlikable nerd that someone’s parents are making him invite to his birthday party anyway. Germany has responded by explaining that they have carefully investigated the party of fascist ethnonationalists, and these investigations have led to the conclusion that the AfD really sucks, so if the United States could piss off now, they’d really appreciate it.

Unfortunately, the US is all in on the concept. The State Department recently announced it is opening an entire office dedicated to booting out immigrants called the Office of Remigration. Yep, there is now an official government office bearing a term popularized by neo-Nazis. And with the same goal of ethnically cleansing the homeland. A report on the State Department’s reorganization that is currently awaiting congressional approval says that the Department of Remigration will provide a policy platform for interagency coordination with DHS and other agencies on removals/repatriations, and for intra-agency policy work to “advance the President’s immigration agenda.”

Recently, a State Department employee named Samuel Samson wrote on the department’s Substack that Europe is replacing “its spiritual and cultural roots” and treating “traditional values as dangerous relics.” He called for Europe and the US to “recommit to our Western heritage,” which is under threat partially from mass migration.

Samson was being a lot less subtle than the reorganization report that Congress needs to approve. But he was still way more subtle than our president, Donald of Orange, who claims that remigration is his solution to America having been “invaded and occupied” by foreign migrants. Just in case ordering the National Guard and the Marines to invade an American city and help immigration officials sweep up every brown-skinned person they can find wasn’t getting the point across.

So neo-Nazi terminology is now a part of official United States government policy, along with neo-Nazi tactics. Unless they are affecting the hotel business, in which case Trump will give you a pass.

We’re not getting the super-intelligent monkey butlers any time soon, are we?

