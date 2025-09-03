Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

Here’s JB Pritzker, Illinois gov, yestertoday pre-sponding to Trump about to send Texas troops to occupy Chicago. BE LOUD.

Another DC NO BILL. Like, historically no-billed. Jeanine Pirro just cannot get an indictment of anybody. (Popehat and Josh Barro transcript) And looks like calling Trump a terrorist and a Nazi isn’t actually a threat. These absolute bitches. (NBC News)

But! Saying a judge did “fascism” just because the judge kept a US citizen detained for ICE even after the US citizen showed him his US-born birth certificate was enough for a second judge to try to take Qasim Rashid’s law license in an entirely different state! This story is fuuuuuuucked uppppp. (Rashid)

NO. You can’t be a fucking park ranger and a brownshirt at the same time. NOT ALLOWED. (The Handbasket)

Sure, yes, yes, “conspiracy” to protest ICE. (The Guardian)

Trump’s family made $3 billion from their crypto-grifto over Labor Day weekend. Oh well, at least he’s in no shape to enjoy it! (Popular Info)

Drowning is the leading cause of death in the US for children ages one to four, so Trump just created the Let’s Drown More Kids initiative, cutting off a $2 million a year program that partners with YMCAs to teach kids to swim. (NPR)

Say, anybody else notice the media doesn’t seem to give a shit that Trump is melting like the Nazis at the end of Raiders of the Lost Ark? (Lawyers Guns & Money)

So great, this dude’s finally mayor! But how did it take three years for him to win his court case after he was elected in the supermajority Black Alabama town and then the white council changed the town hall locks? (CNN)

Tough guy law & order freakazoid Tennessee sheriff killed his wife, and instead of covering it up, even though dude’s been dead for decades, they really want you to know. (Gift link New York Times)

Why yes, this Nebraska sheriff did call ICE after the local county fair booked a Mexican band to entertain the fast-growing Latino population. Can you even imagine being that dick? (Nebraska Examiner)

It’s the guns. Ban the guns.

In comparison to the hundreds (conservatively) of mass shootings that have taken place in the U.S. in the years since 1996, there has been only one mass shooting in the U.K. during that period, and zero in Australia. Following the gun buyback program in Australia, the rate of gun suicides dropped 65% in the decade after the reforms, while gun-related homicides decreased 59%, according to a 2010 study. And in the U.K., every year but one since has seen successive drops in the rates of gun crimes.

(MN Reformer)

The Illinois state supreme court ruled — unanimously — that its anti-SLAPP law didn’t cover news reporting that wasn’t opinion, so Illinois fixed its shit. But seriously, what is wrong with its state supreme court? (The Dissenter)

The Democratic consultants telling leadership they shouldn’t talk about the fact that Trump has sent the military to invade two American cities now. You fucking kidding me with this? (Foser and Sargent aren’t the stupid consultants, they are mad at the stupid consultants.) (Jamison Foser and Greg Sargent interview transcript at The New Republic)

And this is why you should come to my Mallory McMorrow fundraiser (see below!):

“We are in uncharted territory,” Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) told Punchbowl, a dim recognition of everything obvious in front of his face. “But I still believe it is in the best interest of our country to do as much as we can in a bipartisan way.”

(The American Prospect)

It’s because she won’t do that, she told me so at the following link. Come to My Mallory McMorrow fundraiser, Sun., Sept. 21, even if you’re not in Michigan, and here’s where you can buy tickets! Hooray!

