It’s always so hilarious when Donald Trump gets flustered coming face-to-face with his deepest fear: a woman his same age who knows exactly what kind of a lawless flimflam of a pussgrabber he is.

Maine’s governor Janet Mills has always been as tough as a duck boot: she was her state’s first female prosecutor in 1976, and in the decades after that she put in the work to rise to DA of Androscoggin, Franklin and Oxford counties, and was re-elected three times. Then she was Maine’s attorney general twice, before getting elected to the Maine House of Representatives and then the governorship in 2019. In other words, a many-times-over Duly Elected Incumbent who’s been lock-em-upping criminals, frauds and grody gropers since before Trump even married his first wife, back when he still had all his own hair. So when Trump called Mills out Thursday night as he was yammering his anti-trans nonsense at the Governors Association dinner, she was like not today, Satan.

Here’s his whole ramblethon, if you have a strong stomach. The exchange with Mills takes place at about 55:30.

To summarize, blah blah blah, he will fix Ukraine, FEMA is terrible, ramble, moan, groan, we didn’t used to have autism, there’s criminals and 88 murderers have come across the border to cut up girls into little pieces, computers are not meant for voting because too many transactions are taking place, and also any time you have mail-in ballots you’ll have massive fraud. Just so many ugh fact-free and alarming ramblings.

Anyway then at the end:

“Two weeks ago I signed an executive order banning men from playing in women’s sports. Many Democrats are fighting me on that, I hope you continue because you’ll never win another race. And it’s just crazy, if you look at what happened with the boxing, if you look at what happened with the with the weightlifting numbers, where a record that hadn’t been broken for 19 years got shattered, but you know they put up an eighth of an ounce here, and eighth of an ounce there, and it’s 218 pounds or whatever, a lot, and it hadn’t been broken in 19 years, and then guy walks up, he transitioned, he transitioned, and he knocked out that record by about 100 pounds, that will be a record that not going to be broken again, so we put a ban on it, and to protect women, I mean the women, if you watch the Olympics, you had two transitioned people that were fighting in the women’s boxing, they have women’s boxing category and if you saw that, it was brutal, what happened to the Italian woman was really good boxer, after one punch she said ‘no more, no more,’ it was just a left, it was a left jab and she got hit so hard she said ‘I can’t do it,’ they forced her to go out, go out again, gets hit again, ‘no no that’s it,’ she didn’t want to die, and it’s crazy, the NCAA has complied immediately by the way, that’s good, but I understand, Maine, is the governor of Maine here?”

“I’m here.”

“Are you not going to comply with it?”

“I will comply with the state and federal law.”

“Well, I’m, we are the federal law. Well, you’d better do it. You’d better do it. Because you’re not going to get any federal funding at all if you don’t. And by the way your population, even though it’s somewhat liberal, although I did very well there, your population doesn’t want men playing in women’s sports. So you better comply. Because otherwise you’re not getting any federal funding.”

“I’ll see you in court.”

Then she sipped her water and raised the glass his way.

Ooh, that made daddy mad! “I’ll see you in court, good, I look forward to that, that should be a real easy one,” he huffed. “And enjoy your life after governor, because I don’t think you’ll be in elected politics. Every state has a responsibility to comply with Title Nine, they have an obligation, a legal obligation, and we will be enforcing aggressively, we’re going to protect our citizens, we’re going to protect.”

Said the guy who’s lost 93 percent of the 4,095 lawsuits that have been filed against him. Wait a minute, what happened to states’ rights? Hyuk. And no, he can’t cut off funding to extort the entire state of Maine because the governor won’t kiss his flabby ass over some bullshit trans ban that violates existing law. And yes, all of that crap about male weightlifters and boxers was entirely made up/copped from the Xitter feed of Joanne Rowling.

His decreed “trans bans” are not doing well in court, as it happens. Last week a federal judge granted a preliminary injunction barring the Bureau of Prisons from implementing aspects of an order that would require transgender women to be housed in men’s facilities. And another federal judge in DC ordered federal agencies to restore webpages containing health data and guidance for doctors that had been taken down over Little Napoleon’s demand that government agencies scrub terms related to “gender ideology” from websites and documents. And also last week, Judge Ana Reyes epically scorched a DOJ lawyer’s behind over Trump’s executive order that’s devoid of any scientific reality about how gender works. They’ll all be back in court Friday about that one, pop the corn.

That Man can shart out Executive Orders all day long — and does, whenever he isn’t golfing — but facts, those are things you need to win in court!

Within hours the US Department of Education’s Office of Civil Rights launched an investigation into the Maine Department of Education and School Administrative District 51, which allowed a transgender student to compete in the girls indoor track state finals last week. The federal Department of Ed is also investigating California and Minnesota for refusing to comply. Then Saturday the US Department of Agriculture announced that it is launching an investigation into the University of Maine’s Title IX compliance also; the UMaine System gets USDA funding to research farming, fishing and forestry.

Mills struck back with a statement:

No President – Republican or Democrat – can withhold Federal funding authorized and appropriated by Congress and paid for by Maine taxpayers in an attempt to coerce someone into compliance with his will. It is a violation of our Constitution and of our laws, which I took an oath to uphold. Maine may be one of the first states to undergo an investigation by his Administration, but we won’t be the last. Today, the President of the United States has targeted one particular group on one particular issue which Maine law has addressed. But you must ask yourself: who and what will he target next, and what will he do? Will it be you? Will it be because of your race or your religion? Will it be because you look different or think differently? Where does it end? In America, the President is neither a King nor a dictator, as much as this one tries to act like it – and it is the rule of law that prevents him from being so. I imagine that the outcome of this politically directed investigation is all but predetermined. My Administration will begin work with the Attorney General to defend the interests of Maine people in the court of law. But do not be misled: this is not just about who can compete on the athletic field, this is about whether a President can force compliance with his will, without regard for the rule of law that governs our nation. I believe he cannot.

How can Maine and other states protect themselves? Victor Hale at the Radical Federalist has some thoughts. TL; DR: self-funding and lots of lawsuits. “Lots of lawsuits” are always a given whenever Trump is involved. And the Supreme Court has already handed him an L, not giving Trump immediate carte blanche to yer-fired the head of the Office of Special Counsel Hampton Dellinger, though they’re set to take up the issue again on Thursday. But maybe they won’t automatically greenlight every lawless and unconstitutional thing he aspires to do? We can dream!

In the meantime, let’s enjoy Janet Mills at a Portland drag show in a Wonder Woman getup, a clip the cultists have recently discovered and are now losing their minds about.

A Maine superhero! Her catchphrase could be “smell the pine!” She controls an army of lobsters, Labrador retrievers and mosquitoes, and her signature move is leaving Bean-boot chain-prints on your ass. Then she puts on a turtleneck and cardigan and zips away in her invisible canoe.

I’d watch that Marvel movie!

[White House video / Portland Press Herald archive link ]

