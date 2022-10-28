Florida politics can feel like a downer what with wannabe despot Ron DeSantis as governor, but Democrats are still fighting the good fight down there. Incoming state House Rep-Elect Rita Harris is a long-time Florida activist, community leader,and door knocker who heads to Tallahassee in November ready to rumble against DeSantis, who she’s also working to make a one-term governor. Stopping him now could save democracy later.

I spoke with Rita about her upset victory over freshman Rep. Daisy Morales in the winner-take-all Democratic primary. She offers some insight on how things look on the ground in Florida and reveals the positive impact Democrats can have in a Republican-controlled government.

Please watch, enjoy, like, share, and subscribe!

youtu.be

Follow Stephen Robinson on Twitter.

Subscribe to the Wonkette YouTube Channel for nifty video content!

Look at our pretty photos on Instagram!

Yr Wonkette is 100 percent ad-free! Please subscribe, donate, and otherwise help keep us alive and kicking!

Want to just donate once?