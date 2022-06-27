There have been many evil reactions since the illegitimate Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. And there have been some good ones!

Let's take a look at some of both from this week's Sunday shows.



Gov. Asa Hutchinson and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on NBC's 'Meet The Press'

Chuck Todd asked Arkansas GOP Gov. Asa Hutchinson about the trigger law bill he signed that banned all abortions except to protect the life of the mother, in the wake of Roe 's untimely death.

All Hutchinson had to offer was how sad he was about kids having to carry incest pregnancies to term.

TODD: So if a 13-year-old though in Arkansas is raped by a relative, that 13-year-old cannot get an abortion in Arkansas. Are you comfortable with that?



HUTCHINSON: I’m not – I would've preferred a different outcome than that. But that's not the debate today in Arkansas. It might be in the future. But for now, the law triggered with only one exception.

Hutchinson sure wishes the abortion ban bill he signed included those provisions, but what was he supposed to do? Veto the bill? That would actually take courage! Can't have that.

Todd correctly pointed out that whatever anyone thought about Roe , it never forced anyone to do anything they didn't want to. He asked Hutchinson if he felt uncomfortable forcing people to do things they don't want to. Hutchinson simply reiterated how comfortable he was with it.

HUTCHINSON: Well, no, I think it's a very appropriate ruling. Obviously, when you're looking at the government and the power of the government forcing someone to carry a child to term, you've got to think that through. And legislators are thinking that through.

The GOP hasn't "thought this through."

Here's Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez responding to Hutchinson's bullshit:



“WATCH: @RepAOC (D-N.Y.) responds to Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R-Ark.) and the state's abortion ban. “This decision and this policy will kill people no matter what their spin and what their talking points are.”” — Meet the Press (@Meet the Press) 1656283625

AOC listed actions the Democratic Party could take to protect abortion, like opening clinics on federal lands in red states or expanding access to abortion pills. And she underlined that this is "not just a crisis of Roe," but a "crisis of our democracy."



“WATCH: Democrats must realize that the implications of the Roe decision are "not just a crisis of Roe" but "a crisis of our democracy,” @AOC says. #MTP “The Supreme Court has dramatically overreached its authority. … This is a crisis of legitimacy.”” — Meet the Press (@Meet the Press) 1656256681

After Todd showed a quote from Democratic Senator Joe Manchin saying he was "misled" by justices who lied "under oath" about their intentions regarding Roe , AOC laid out what actions should be taken considering these abuses.



“ICYMI: Impeachment “should be very seriously considered" if Supreme Court nominees lied under oath, @repaoc tells #MTP. Rep. Ocasio-Cortez: "There must be consequences for such a deeply destabilizing action and hostile takeover of our Democratic institutions."” — Meet the Press (@Meet the Press) 1656326194

If we take Joe Manchin or Susan Collins at their word that they are shocked Brett Kavanaugh or Neil Gorsuch lied to them, Democrats must act to show that they are not above them law.

Or we guess they could just call bullshit on Collins and Manchin pretending to be stupid and just label them the pandering assclowns they are.

Gov. Kristi Noem and Sen. Elizabeth Warren on ABC's 'This Week'

South Dakota GOP Gov. Kristi Noem made dual appearances on ABC's "This Week" and CBS's "Face The Nation." In both cases, the anchors called Noem and the GOP out on their pretend concern about children.

On "Face The Nation" Noem promised any law enforcement would be directed toward abortion doctors, not women:

“Abortion is now a criminal act in South Dakota, but Gov. Kristi Noem says the state will work to ensure women aren’t prosecuted when it comes to abortions. “It will always be focused towards those doctors who knowingly break the law to perform abortions in our state.”” — Face The Nation (@Face The Nation) 1656255298

But over on ABC, Noem didn't completely foreclose the idea of trying to criminalize people leaving South Dakota for out-of-state abortion care:

“Even thought she repeatedly said women shouldn't be prosecuted for getting abortions, Noem's ABC interviews ends with her leaving the door open to prosecuting South Dakota residents who travel to other states for abortions” — Aaron Rupar (@Aaron Rupar) 1656255100

Surprise, Noem had little response when it was pointed out just how shitty red states like hers are at caring for actual living and breathing women and children.

These red states will do nothing for pregnant people, because life is only precious until people are born, after which they are moochers. Also maybe they will prosecute people for trying to travel out of state for healthcare.

Thankfully after Noem was done spewing her talking points, ABC had Sen. Elizabeth Warren to respond to Noem's lies. She didn't mince words:

WARREN: Look, what she's really saying is that when this decision is made, it should be made by the government. That the government should move in and the government should determine whether or not a pregnancy is forced to continue or whether or not a pregnancy can be terminated.

She also had her own solution to the SCOTUS legitimacy crisis:

“The Supreme Court has "burned whatever legitimacy they may still have had" with their ruling overturning Roe v. Wade, Sen. Elizabeth Warren tells @MarthaRaddatz. "They just took the last of it and set a torch to it.” https: //t.co/EPXQrwR4Ui” — This Week (@This Week) 1656275930

More on that in this Wonkette post right here!

Sen. Lindsey Graham and Stacey Abrams on 'Fox News Sunday'

On Fox News, Lindsey Graham said he just really doesn't think the Supreme Court should take away people's contraception and their marriages, but then he changed the subject and started blaming Ruth Bader Ginsburg for whatever is happening now.

“Asked on Fox News about Clarence Thomas saying SCOTUS should revisit rights to same-sex marriage & contraception, Lindsey Graham signals he doesn't think the court should go that far, but then brings up RBG, saying "she chose not to retire ... it was an amazing series of events."” — Aaron Rupar (@Aaron Rupar) 1656251590

Oh, he could barely contain his glee.

Meanwhile, Stacey Abrams smacked down conservatives using race to justify their taking away of reproductive rights.

“Stacey Abrams on Fox News on arguments that legal abortion results in the loss of too many "Black lives that matter": "I think that's a very specious argument that's used to cloak what is I think a deeply disturbing approach to this conversation."” — Aaron Rupar (@Aaron Rupar) 1656252618

The overturning of Roe v. Wade has made what we have been warning about starkly clear: The GOP is an existential threat to democracy and freedom. The Democratic Party, if it intends to meet this moment, needs to do more than use this for fundraising emails while publicly stating they want " a strong GOP " or calling a cynical villain a " man of honor .” AOC, Warren, Abrams and many others have stepped up to fight head-on since this happened.

Democratic leadership would do well to follow their lead.

Have a week.

