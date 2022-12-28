Chaya Raichik hates queer people. This was always a safe bet about the woman who runs the anti-LGBTQ Twitter account Libs of Tik Tok. She'd attacked queer people for a long while behind a cloak of anonymity like any common moral crusader who's also a cowardly bully. Taylor Lorenz at the Washington Post yanked off her Scooby Doo villain mask back in April, and conservatives whined that this violated her First Amendment rights to torment private citizens anonymously. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis reportedly offered Raichik "refuge" — that's according to Raichik herself — after her identity was exposed at the governor's mansion that queer Floridians' tax dollars help support.

Tuesday, Raichik gave her first full-facial interview on Tucker Carlson's Fox Nation daytime show. Carlson asked Raichik if she had any "theories" about why queer people insist on oppressing wholesome Americans with their existence. Oh, she had theories, all right, and they are crazy, bigoted, final solution theories.

“Chaya Raichik went on Tucker Carlson and said the "LGBTQ community has become this cult... It's extremely poisonous." She later says "They're just evil people, and they're out to groom kids. They're recruiting." This is one of the most bigoted interviews I've ever heard.” — Alejandra Caraballo (@Alejandra Caraballo) 1672150536

"There's something so unique," Raichik said. "The LGBTQ community has become this cult."

If we insist on words meaning things, cults are usually defined as a "system or group of people who practice excessive devotion to a figure, object or belief system, typically following a charismatic leader." The Romans probably thought Jesus was a cult leader. However, there is no queer Jesus, excluding possibly the confirmed bachelor who traveled exclusively with men and one woman who worked in the entertainment industry.

When smearing the LGBTQ community, bigots like Raichik focus on specific factors in cult behavior, such as "aggressive proselytizing, systematic programs of indoctrination, and perpetuation in middle-class communities." That more accurately describes QAnon, MAGA, or basic fundamentalist Christianity than queer people simply existing openly. A non-binary person using "they" pronouns is far more straightforward and accessible than the conspiratorial rantings on a QAnon board.

(Raichik has her own personal experience with cults, as she's admitted she was present at the Capitol on January 6. Video footage also appears to show someone who resembles Raichik wearing a red MAGA hat and trespassing on restricted grounds.)

The awful person continued, "And it's so captivating, and it pulls people in so strongly." Sounds like Raichik might have something she wants to confess, maybe to a therapist. "[It's] unlike anything we've ever seen, and they brainwash people to join."



Queers in the Mist expert Raichik claims "it's really, really hard to get out of it," and by "it," we presume gayness. Yes, that's true. There's no (legitimate) cure for "it."

"There's been a lot of reporting on this. Parents who are like 'My child is starting to say that they're non-binary or transgender, and what do I do?'" Love them. "How do I stop this?" Asshole, you don't.

"And it's really, really difficult ... It's extremely poisonous," said the venomous snake.

When Carlson said this — presumably queerness in general — "didn't make sense," Raichik straight-up called the LGBTQ community "evil." That's up there with Jerry Falwell's description of gay rights groups as "a vile and a vicious and a vulgar gang."

"I think they're evil." she said, rejecting any attempt to humanize her "enemies." "And sometimes we try to break it down a lot, and we discuss why this is happening, and what's happening. And I think sometimes the simplest answer is they're just evil."

The "simplest answer" often leads to violence and genocide. Raichik is vile and vicious, but so is Carlson, who provided her a platform. Republican politicians will still freely appear on his show and insist they don't hate all queer people, just the "groomers." Raichik makes it clear that she sees no distinction. She wants to eradicate them all.

