What’s he doing? White House says he’s a the Economic Club of Washington DC. Says he’s doing “remarks.”
Guess we’ll just have to find out!
I love Uncle Joe. I really and truly do.
An opinion in the NYT's today talks about obesity and how that now we have a cure for that, they've got to develop a more sophisticated diagnosis for that. Hmmmm. Funny, for, as she admits, 30 years you've been calling patients obese and telling people their health is at risk. But suddenly y'all aren't so sure. How terribly predictable. Don't want to overwhelm our healthcare systems by curing something you've been diagnosing for 30 years.
The biggest problem with this new "assessment" of obesity is that it is bullshit. It is just another huge line differentiating the rich and the poor. Richy riches can get all the Ozempic they want. But poor people will have to PROVE they deserve relief. The weight line between the two was already huge because the riches were accompanied by lots of salmon and personal trainers, while the poors have to pick up a dozen donuts for their family because it only costs 4.99. Pretty soon you'll be able to tell the haves from the have nots by how much they weigh. Income disparity has become a way of life.