Or press briefing. Whatever.
Wonkette is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Evan Hurst on Twitter right here.
@evanjosephhurst on Threads!
I have profiles those other places but I think I forgot how to log on.
If you're shopping on Amazon anyway, this portal gives us a small commission.
LIVE: Another Day, Another WHITE HOUSE PROPAGANDA SESH!
Hopefully, they'll cover this from Politico.
04/02/2024 12:32 PM EDT
"The U.S. and other Western countries are considering transferring to NATO a U.S.-led multinational group that coordinates the shipment of weapons to Ukraine, a move that could help maintain the flow of arms to Kyiv under a second Donald Trump presidency"
I used to think Pope Francis was, as popes go, pretty decent, until this:
https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/pope-says-ukraine-should-have-courage-white-flag-negotiations-2024-03-09/#:~:text=ROME%2C%20March%209%20(Reuters),has%20killed%20tens%20of%20thousands.