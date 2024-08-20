LIVE: Barack Obama Steals Nomination From Harris, Gives It To Michelle, Takes It Back Again
Ha ha! Tricked you, Michelle Obama!
What? That’s just what’s going to happen tonight, at the Democratic National Convention.
Wonkette is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Evan has a new side project called The Moral High Ground, you should check it out and subscribe there too!
Follow Evan Hurst on Twitter right here.
@evanjosephhurst on Threads!
If you're shopping on Amazon anyway, this portal gives us a small commission.
Looks different sans glasses.
Is JD Vance speaking somewhere tonight or is he glued to the couch watching this?