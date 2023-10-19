Discover more from Wonkette
LIVE: Joe Biden Addresses Nation On Israel, Gaza AND Ukraine
Yes, all of them.
We’re quite certain some like Russia and Iran would absolutely love for the US to forget all about Ukraine right now. Nah.
Here’s the president.
I only caught a few minutes of it live, but Joe (Dark Brandon) seemed to cover all the bases...
So, I feel like OHJB gave a good speech, which he had to make now and not tomorrow or the day after. It wasn't real polished, but he basically explained everything to us like we were five, because he needed to, because the electorate is pretty dumb. He hit the necessary points to get ahead of the barrage of complaints about spending money, and hit the points about why we should care and be willing to spend the money. Like a smart American politician, he tied it back to what we gain for our philanthropy; it's easier to sell the expense when we know that we'll profit from doing the right thing.
For me, it was a bit bellicose, but he hedged enough to appeal as broadly as possible, to the audience, IMHO. His comms folks gave it a nod, so I'll defer to the experts on the timing. I expect his people are alarmed enough about things they can't share with us to sign off on a last minute statement in prime time that they felt this was necessary.
If we had a functional House, I think he would've given a much more strategic speech a few days from now, but the reality is that he's dealing with terrifying global instability while the purse strings that have historically bought our way into the place of premiere international superpower are held hostage by fascist insurrectionists here at home, who are supported by a large portion of the voting public.
There are too many needles here to thread them all gracefully, but he did a good job. I'm not comforted, but my poll of two people in my garage who don't know much and mostly follow politics on Facebook indicates he got the message across, even while being old and sleepy.