One year ago today, Republican members of Congress began to implement a plan to slow down and hopefully prevent the ceremonial peaceful transfer of power between the foul incumbent loser who lost the election and the normal man who won it. And as they began, by objecting to certifying the electors for the state of Arizona, followers of that foul incumbent loser began to attack the United States Capitol, spurred on after speeches from the loser and his associates that morning, and by months of his Big Lie that the election was being stolen from him.

The truth, of course, was that that he was just a loser, the most hated man ever to "win" the presidency of the United States under questionable circumstances and then be removed at the first opportunity by the American voters four years later.

The rightful winner of that election, Joe Biden, was inaugurated 14 days later, along with Vice President Kamala Harris. This morning, Biden and Harris will speak in the Capitol, and from what we're reading about the speech, hoo boy, Biden is going to call out the former loser directly.

Politico Playbook prints this excerpt from the speech:

“And so at this moment we must decide what kind of nationwe are going to be. Are we going to be a nation that accepts political violence as a norm? Are we going to be a nation where we allow partisan election officials to overturn the legally expressed will of the people? Are we going to be a nation that lives not by the light of the truth but in the shadow of lies? We cannot allow ourselves to be that kind of nation. The way forward is to recognize the truth and to live by it.”

Wonkette will be covering that speech live (below), as will all the TV networks, unlike the loser speech the loser canceled because nobody wanted to watch it.

9: 05:Good morning! While we are waiting, Politico Playbook actually has excellent coverage of where things stand on this one-year anniversary of 1/6, and we don't even mean that as a backhanded compliment, except for where we typed " actually has excellent coverage," which implies that we were shocked to find that they had excellent coverage.

We guess it's a backhanded compliment after all.

9: 09:Harris has started.

She begins by couching 1/6 among a series of dates including 9/11 and December 7, 1941, days when all Americans who were alive always remember exactly where they were when that happened.

"On January 6, we all saw what our nation would look like if the forces that seek to dismantle our democracy are successful."

9: 11:Harris says the radical extremist faction (led by Trump) that attacked the Capitol might be "newly resurgent" but has "roots that run deep."



9: 13:Harris is talking about how January 6 exposed both the fragility and the strength of our democracy.

She asks, "Will [January 6] be a moment that accelerated the unraveling of the oldest, greatest democracy in the world?" Or will it be a moment where we decided to "secure and strengthen our democracy for generations to come?"



9: 15:In other words, will we fix democracy, or will we allow Republicans and Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema to do keep fucking us?



9: 16:Now Vice President Harris is introducing President Biden.



"To state the obvious, one year ago in this place, democracy was attacked."

Biden says "for the first time in our history, a president had not just lost an election, he tried to prevent the peaceful transfer of power." Notes that they FAILED, and says NEVER AGAIN.

9: 19:"Here is the God's truth about January 6, 2021."



Biden describing things that happened that day. Says even during the Civil War, pieces of shit never ran through the Capitol with confederate flags. Notes that people were using the ass ends of flagpoles as spears, using fire extinguishers as weapons, using many other things as weapons, that 140 police officers were injured.

9: 21:"What did we not see? We didn't see a former president who had just rallied the mob to attack" sitting in his private dining room watching his work unfold and doing nothing about it. "This wasn't a group of tourists. This was an armed insurrection. They weren't looking to uphold the will of the people. They were looking to DENY the will of the people."



9: 22:Great nations don't "bury the truth." They "face up to it."



"Here's the truth. A former president of the United States of America has created and spread a web of lies about the 2020 election. He's done so because he values power over principle. Because he sees his own interests as more important than his country's interests, than America's interests. And bnecause his bruised ego matters more to him than our democracy and our Constitution. He can't accept he LOST."

9: 25:Biden very loudly mentions the 81 MILLION people who voted for him. You know, because Trump always wants us to be impressed when he mentions the puny 74 million who voted for him.



9: 27:"The Big Lie being told by the former president and many Republicans," Biden says, is that the REAL insurrection happened on election day. "Is that what you thought when you voted that day?" Or "did you think you were carrying out your HIGHEST DUTY as a citizen and voting?" Likewise, he notes that these garbage humans want you to think January 6 was some pure expression of the people's will.



"Can you think of a more twisted way to look at this country?" Now he's telling the truth about what happened on election day, the one where he beat the living shit out of Donald Trump.

9: 29:"No election in American history" has been more closely scrutinized, says Biden, contra Trump and Republicans who want people to think there are actual questions about who really won that day. Joe Biden won. He ran the table on the loser. Biden notes that it's kinda funny that a lot of the recounts and audits actually expanded his victories over Trump.



"He's not just the former president. He's a DEFEATED former president. Defeated by a margin of over seven million votes in a full and free, fair election. There is simply zero proof the election results were inaccurate. In fact in every venue where evidence had to be produced, where an oath had to be taken, the former president FAILED to make his case."

Now is asking why all the other elections where Republicans won were somehow not in question by these people. "Somehow those results are accurate on the same ballot! But the presidential race was flawed?"

9: 32:This speech is SAUCY.



Biden says another Big Lie is that the terrorists were really patriots. He asks if people really think the morons who literally shit on the Capitol floors are patriots. No, Tucker, they do not.

9: 34:Biden says the "real plotters" were the ones who wanted to prevent the certification of the election. That would necessarily include members of Congress.



9: 36:Biden getting real passionate about how our autocratic dictator enemies are counting on American democracy to fail right now and he's NOT GONNA LET THAT MALARKEY HAPPEN, BUB!



9: 37:"The former president who lies about this election" and the mob that attacked the Capitol, Biden says, couldn't be "further away from the core American values."



Trump has got to be losing it right now. And my god, the babbling illiterate statement he is obviously putting together right now.

9: 40:Many words, many inspiring words! But they all mean "We are in a battle for the soul of democracy," which Biden just said. Says our "darkest days can lead to light and hope."



"Now let's step up and write the next chapter in American history," where January 6 wasn't the end of democracy, but the beginning of a new day for it. Says he didn't want this fight, but he won't shrink from it.

"One nation under God, indivisible," etc. and so forth, "God bless you all, may God protect our troops, and my God, bless those who stand watch over democracy."

THE END.

So that's the Biden and Harris speeches! Wonkette will be liveblogging things throughout the day, as different commemorations happen, so keep your eye out!

