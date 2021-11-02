Once upon a time there was this president named Joe and he was always late and it was like "where's Joe" and everybody said "don't know where Joe is" and so it never occurred to anybody when they were reading their Politico Playbook in the morning that when it said Joe was going to do a press conference at 3: 30 Eastern that it could ever possibly be possible that he would actually do it 30 MINUTES EARLY.

Yet here we are.

Where's Joe Biden right now? Dunno, some cloud conference in Scotland or something. What's he talking about? Guess we're gonna have to rewind and find out.

