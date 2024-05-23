LIVE: Biden Press Conference With Kenyan President. Only Stupid Fox News Questions Allowed!
Today on WonkTV!
If an idiot reporter asks if Joe Biden ordered Trump assassinated, Biden should be a legend and say if he really wanted Trump taken care of, it would already be done.
Just kidding, maybe this will be a serious press conference with Kenyan President William Ruto and American journalists won’t fuck it up with their stupid questions. Ha ha ha, we can dream.
Wonkette is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Evan Hurst on Twitter right here.
@evanjosephhurst on Threads!
I have profiles those other places but I think I forgot how to log on.
If you're shopping on Amazon anyway, this portal gives us a small commission.
I wish he would point out that, under Trump's own theory of total executive privilege immunity, Biden himself has the absolute right to have Trump assassinated any time, any place, for any reason, and not pay any price whatsoever.
He won't, of course. But I don't see many people pointing out that Trump is the one arguing for this power for himself while complaining that Biden might have exercised it.
"President Ruto, I note that Kenya has sent forces to Haiti to help stabilize the situation there. Would you care to elaborate on their role? And why has your country taken up this responsibility?"