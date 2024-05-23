If an idiot reporter asks if Joe Biden ordered Trump assassinated, Biden should be a legend and say if he really wanted Trump taken care of, it would already be done.

Just kidding, maybe this will be a serious press conference with Kenyan President William Ruto and American journalists won’t fuck it up with their stupid questions. Ha ha ha, we can dream.

