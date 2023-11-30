Discover more from Wonkette
If the Biden White House has had any public reaction to the #DiedSuddenly of Henry Kissinger (vaxxed?), we haven’t seen it. If they’re trying to figure out how to thread this needle, may we suggest they spend some time thinking of things that rhyme with “Kissinger” (Pissinger) and announcing those during the press briefing today?
Glad to help, you’re welcome.
LIVE: Come On, White House. Let's Hear Those Kissinger Puns!
I wonder who's Kissinger now.
The day began with the spouse and I both home resting with Covid. He told me he had some good news and bad news. He started with Kissinger's death, followed by the news of Shane MacGowan's death, and I understood if there is a god, he's a mean son of a bitch.