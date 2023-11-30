If the Biden White House has had any public reaction to the #DiedSuddenly of Henry Kissinger (vaxxed?), we haven’t seen it. If they’re trying to figure out how to thread this needle, may we suggest they spend some time thinking of things that rhyme with “Kissinger” (Pissinger) and announcing those during the press briefing today?

Glad to help, you’re welcome.

Share

Evan Hurst on Twitter right here.

BlueSky!

@evanjosephhurst on Threads!

I have profiles those other places but I think I forgot how to log on.

If you're shopping on Amazon anyway, this portal gives us a small commission.

Want to donate just once?