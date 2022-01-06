LIVE: Congress Remembers What Happened January 6, Because They Were Literally There, TUCKER
It was a fascist white supremacist terrorist attack, TUCKER.
Congress remembers. The House starts at 2: 30 p.m. ET, and senators have been going all day. Both videos are below.
Follow Evan Hurst on Twitter .
Wonkette is funded ENTIRELY by a few thousand people like you. If you're not already, would you pls consider being the few thousandth and one?
Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons .