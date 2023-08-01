Sometime last night, Donald Trump “truthed” a big hilarious one on Truth Social:

Is Special Counsel Robert Hur going to step up and behave like Deranged Jack Smith with regard to Crooked Joe Biden’s MANY Document crimes (remember, unlike me, Biden is not covered by the Presidential Records Act!) and all of the other crimes committed by him and the Biden Crime Family? Will Hur prosecute these grifters? Everybody is laughing at Robert Hur, saying he is not tough like Deranged Jack Smith. Show them, Robert, that you are every bit the man as the “Deranged One.” MAGA!

He was so mad. When oh when will Robert Hur learn to be a real man like Deranged Jack Smith and arrest Crooked Joe Biden for Documents? Everybody is laughing at him, saying he is a great big Eric Swalwell Cuss Word, unlike Deranged Jack Smith, who is strong and be-penised like stallion, albeit Deranged! MAGA!

Late this afternoon, Trump “truthed” again (he “truthed” one million times between, we don’t mean to imply that the senile old moron doesn’t spend all his days squatted on the toilet dumping out “truths” at the same rate as he makes other dumps):

I hear that Deranged Jack Smith, in order to interfere with the Presidential Election of 2024, will be putting out yet another Fake Indictment of your favorite President, me, at 5:00 P.M. Why didn’t they do this 2.5 years ago? Why did they wait so long? Because they wanted to put it right in the middle of my campaign. Prosecutorial Misconduct!

It’s remarkable how everything he says is something he’s said countless times before, using the exact same words, in the exact same order. He seriously only knows 100 words at a time, max, and they must be in the same order. PROSECUTORIAL MISCONDUCT! ELECTION INTERERENCE! YOUR FAVORITE PRESIDENT!

JFC, what a goddamned loser.

But yeah LMAO, it’s indictment-thirty! Biggggggggg time. This is the January 6 grand jury in DC. Of course, we don’t know what happens until it happens, but the grand jury has definitely handed up an indictment.

Here’s your live video of Deranged Jack Smith fake indicting your favorite president, Donald Trump, which will start when it starts:

Updates below as we know them!

5:35: Four counts against Trump.

Conspiracy to Defraud the United States Conspiracy to Obstruct an Official Proceeding Obstruction of and Attempt to Obstruct an Official Proceeding Conspiracy Against Rights, which Barb McQuade explains just now on MSNBC is about depriving people of the right to vote.

5:39: Judge is Tanya Chutkan, an Obama appointee who Andrew Weissman says on MSNBC is one of the best.

Also there are six co-conspirators mentioned in the indictment:

An attorney An attorney An attorney A Justice Department official (Jeffrey Clark, sounds like) An attorney A political consultant

More on those names when we start learning about more things!

5:46: If you want to watch Jesse Watters’s entire body and soul shrinking and shriveling into evermore impotence as he reacts to the indictment of his superhero, here’s video:

5:52: The indictment is here and 45 pages long.

Here is how it begins:

“The Defendant, DONALD J. TRUMP, was the forty-fifth President of the United States and an candidate for re-election in 2020. The Defendant lost the 2020 presidential election.

Here are the conspiracies Trump is charged with:

a. to defraud the United States by using dishonesty, fraud, and deceit to impair, obstruct and defeat the lawful federal government function by which the results of the presidential election are collected, counted and certified by the federal government.

b. to corruptly obstruct and impede the January 6 congressional proceeding at which the collected results of the presidential election are counted and certified.

c. against the right to vote and to have one’s vote counted.

And then more about the co-conspirators, who are again as of yet uncharged, therefore unnamed, but we can figure out who they are:

Based on what Twitter has sleuthed out so far, one appears to be Rudy Giuliani. Looks like John Eastman and Sidney Powell are also in there. DOJ official Jeffrey Clark? Somebody on MSNBC said #5 appears to be Kenneth Chesebro.

How hard is Fox News coping right now? They’re desperately speculating that MAAAAAAYBE discovery in this case will give Donald Trump a chance to FINNALLLLLLY prove the election was stolen.

Oh. My. God.

Anyway, we’re gonna read this indictment now, you should do the same and watch Deranged Jack Smith when he comes out and says shit. Expert legal analysis/shit-talking tomorrow!

