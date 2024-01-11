LIVE: Did Biden Hear What Trump's Lawyers Said About Presidents Assassinating People? Somebody Should Ask That In The Briefing!
We are just suggesting. (Background if you live under rocks.)
White House says today’s briefing is Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, NSC Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby, and National Economic Advisor Lael Brainard.
See, when the raspy-voiced attorney for the Combover Caligula argued before the Court of Appeals, he didn't think about the idea that OHJB could do what he says the Tangerine Toddler can do. Because GOPee-ers believe they should be the only one to get away with their shite.
