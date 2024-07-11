Today at 4:15 p.m. ET, after capping off the NATO summit by meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President Joe Biden is doing something called “event on the Ukraine Compact.” No, it’s not some kind of situation where Biden is going to surprise Ukraine with a used Geo Metro. (Or is it?) It’s a new agreement, among nations! Commitments from the US, Canada, Japan, European nations, as Ukraine works toward eventual European Union and NATO membership!

It is a whole thing. (Throwing in a Geo Metro might be nice, though.)

After that, there is a different thing:

But after that, there is another thing. It is a press conference with President Joe Biden, and all the news are saying it’s pretty important. Why? Guess they’ve all just got boners for pressers! Or maybe they think there is going to be a surprise at the end! (Geo Metro?)

Guess we’ll just have to watch it and find out whether the world is still standing after it’s over.

OPEN THREAD!

Be kind to each other, rewind each other!

