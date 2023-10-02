Watch, take notes, drink every time they dunk on Republicans for barely getting the government funded, or if anybody lightly alludes to how Kevin McCarthy’s job might not last the week.

Share

Evan Hurst on Twitter right here.

BlueSky!

@evanjosephhurst on Threads!

I have profiles those other places but I think I forgot how to log on.

If you're shopping on Amazon anyway, this portal gives us a small commission.

Want to donate just once?