Today it’s updates from Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and NSC Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby. So that'll be more national security/Israel/Hamas stuff.

There might also be a couple questions about how Republicans are locked in a room together today, failing to choose a speaker.

Learn things!

