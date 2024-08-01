Nothing going on today at the White House. Except for like Joe Biden bringing Evan Gershkovich and Paul Whelan back from Russia, and probably a bunch of other stuff too.

Here’s today’s press briefing:

And here is the president earlier, speaking on the prisoner swap:

