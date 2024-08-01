LIVE: Here's That White House Press Briefing (And Joe On The Prisoner Swap) YOU DEMANDED
Today on WonkTV!
Nothing going on today at the White House. Except for like Joe Biden bringing Evan Gershkovich and Paul Whelan back from Russia, and probably a bunch of other stuff too.
Here’s today’s press briefing:
And here is the president earlier, speaking on the prisoner swap:
Who was that who asked the last question? You know, the guy who is only ever saved the title of biggest asshole in the room by the presence of Peter Doocy.
Interesting that the swap happened after Trump was trying to use the captives in the campaign. Seems like a message from Putin that the useful part of Trump's idiocy is diminished.