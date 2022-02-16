A House Oversight subcommittee is holding a hearing this morning on Russian aggression in Eastern Europe.

Michael McFaul will be there, which makes sense, as he is a Russia expert and was a respected ambassador to Russia. Ric Grenell, Donald Trump's troll ambassador to Germany who later served as his troll acting director of national intelligence, will also be testifying, because we guess we're still keeping up this charade that the GOP is a legitimate political party that deserves to be allowed to call witnesses to congressional hearings.

There'll be a couple other witnesses too. Watch it live!

www.youtube.com

