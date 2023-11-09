The New York Times did a poll and it found that Joe Biden is old, and then the Democrats won every election in the world Tuesday night, and the New York Times was like WUHHHHH and wrote every article about the election results like “Even though Joe Biden is very stinky and ate the last bowl of Jell-O at the nursing home where he lives with my grandmother, who is 50 years younger than him, Democrats did good last night.”

And now that tyrant among men has the gall to go to Belvidere, Illinois, to celebrate the United Auto Workers (UAW) agreement that’s bringing jobs back to that town, like he’s some kind of American president who supports labor.

Pretty sure the New York Times is still mad at him, and it’s like he doesn’t even care.

Ungrateful motherfucker.

Share

Evan Hurst on Twitter right here.

BlueSky!

@evanjosephhurst on Threads!

I have profiles those other places but I think I forgot how to log on.

If you're shopping on Amazon anyway, this portal gives us a small commission.

Want to donate just once?