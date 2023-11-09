Discover more from Wonkette
LIVE: How Can Joe Biden Celebrate Historic UAW Agreement While New York Times Is Still Mad At Him?
WELL HOW CAN HE?
The New York Times did a poll and it found that Joe Biden is old, and then the Democrats won every election in the world Tuesday night, and the New York Times was like WUHHHHH and wrote every article about the election results like “Even though Joe Biden is very stinky and ate the last bowl of Jell-O at the nursing home where he lives with my grandmother, who is 50 years younger than him, Democrats did good last night.”
And now that tyrant among men has the gall to go to Belvidere, Illinois, to celebrate the United Auto Workers (UAW) agreement that’s bringing jobs back to that town, like he’s some kind of American president who supports labor.
Pretty sure the New York Times is still mad at him, and it’s like he doesn’t even care.
Ungrateful motherfucker.
Wonkette is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Evan Hurst on Twitter right here.
@evanjosephhurst on Threads!
I have profiles those other places but I think I forgot how to log on.
If you're shopping on Amazon anyway, this portal gives us a small commission.
LIVE: How Can Joe Biden Celebrate Historic UAW Agreement While New York Times Is Still Mad At Him?
What an ungrateful dick, NYT gave the perfect out, the perfect excuse to resign. So fine, let him continue to pretend to be POTUS or whatever. The smart play would be for him to start packing boxes and he could also draft that sincere letter to Trump "Sir, I'm sorry I dared to run against you after the NYT told me I would lose", of course the letter has be tear stained and delivered by big strong men.
Warning: old movie references ahead.
Well, this is kind of weird, but I watched the wrap-up of Biden’s speech and thought “he reminds me of somebody.” I couldn’t quite figure out who. Besides Joe Biden. He does remind me of Joe Biden, with the killer smile and hands on the wheel.
Then it hit me: Henry Fonda. I can hear Henry Fonda delivering his speech. I mean, come on, folks, who’s more American, apple pie, determination, and grit than Henry Fonda? (I think he was actually conservative, but who cares?)
So I did a little tweaking of a speech, and it came out like this:
“Look folks, as president, I’ll be there. I’ll be all around in the dark. I’ll be everywhere. Wherever you can look. Wherever there’s a fight, so hungry people can eat, I’ll be there. Wherever there’s an LEO beating a guy, I’ll be there. I’ll be in the way guys yell when they’re mad. I’ll be in the way kids laugh when they’re hungry and they know supper’s ready, and when the people are eatin’ the stuff they raise and livin’ in the houses they build. I’ll be there too, folks. I’ll be there. I will be there. May God bless our troops, and may God bless America!”
Seriously, the only person who could beat Henry Fonda for president? Jimmy Stewart. Though Gregory Peck could probably give them both a challenge in the primaries.
Anyway, Trump not only ain’t none of them guys and ain’t never gonna be none of them guys; he’s the antithesis of those guys. He’s Sydney Greenstreet crossed with Ming the Merciless, with a streak of Peter Lorre ooze.
But Joe, he just might have a streak of Hank running through him. And who’s going to argue with that guy?