Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
1h

Two superb owl gifs in one week?! It’s owl good! More info: https://martiniambassador.substack.com/p/the-stygian-owl

And your meme chat: https://open.substack.com/chat/posts/88bab2a8-5129-4f50-827a-30f7e40c779c?utm_source=share

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
12 replies
CakesWeLike's avatar
CakesWeLike
16m

I was just having a thought... what if this whole antivaxx thing is a big play to give insurance companies another excuse to decline coverage?

So your child has been hospitalised due to complications from measles, huh? We're they vaccinated?

They weren't?! Was there a medical reason for this?

There wasn't?! Oh, I'm sorry, Mr Cletus, I'm afraid your policy will not cover the 6 weeks your child spent in the ICU. I hope you can afford to pay your hospital bill.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
95 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture