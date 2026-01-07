Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

I’ve got some real bad ones to start with. You ready? YOU READY?

I’m going to be sick. (White House/J6)

Corporation for Public Broadcasting peaces out. (Variety)

I better give you a Nice Time, stat. Detroit will soon join up with KidsRX, which provides a monthly payment to pregnant women, and up to a while after the birth of their child! That’s wonderful news! (Detroit Free Press)

The New York Times has done some good shit this past week. Let us pat them on their shiny noggins! Here’s a lovely story with visualization on how awesome the car tax into Lower Manhattan has been for everybody! (Gift link New York Times) And here’s two op-eds, on Trump Is the January 6 President And That’s Bad Actually (gift link) and Trump’s Invading Venezuela Is Illegal And Stupid And We’ll Let the Washington Post Be The Sucker This Time Instead of Us for Once. (Gift link) Nicely done, the New York Times!

I think we should probably arrest Elon Musk for letting his robot slave create and publish child sex abuse material. (Spitfire News) Who’s Who At X, The Deepfake Porn Site Formerly Known As Twitter. Well done, Financial Times.

Ric Grenell is looting the Kennedy Center. (Guardian)

Into which banks is the Fed secretly injecting billions of dollars of bailouts? It’s a mystery! (DC Report)

Unfortunately, this happy 2024 profile of Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, and how he doesn’t give in to “bad-faith” politics, has been overtaken by current events. Man, this hurts. (Bad Faith Times)

Here’s Walz on Tuesday, talking about his decision to step down at the end of his term. Take some time, he’s pissed, and he’s good. He’s good and pissed! (CSpan)

Some of the best progressives of the Biden administration, like Julie Su and maybe Lina Khan, are joining the Mamdani mayoralty, heart hug emoji! (The American Prospect)

This remembrance of the shitty puds who took over the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge a decade ago is so retraumatizing. Now these lawless idiot dorks run the whole fucking country. (PDX Monthly)

Speaking of our public lands, now putting a sticker over Trump’s face on your National Parks Pass “may” void the pass, which is stupid and illegal. (SF Gate)

So I'm reading Matt Taibbi at Bari Weiss’s Free Press up to the part where you have to sign in or subscribe (no thank you), and this is stupid: “I kept the lawsuit largely between us, but Higgins went public recently with a post on his Substack complaining, ‘Yes, I’m being sued by Matt Taibbi.’” Like, was Eoin Higgins supposed to keep Taibbi suing him *off the record*, like a *gentleman*? Man, Taibbi’s such a piece of shit. Anyway, here’s Higgins talking to Paul Krugman about his book about Taibbi and Glenn Greenwald and how they went nuts. (Krugman) And here’s Higgins indiscreetly accusing Taibbi of suing him, just because he sued him. (Higgins)

I’m always a sucker for any history of OC Weekly that calls me brilliant. My old friend Anthony Pignataro at Citric Acid.

It’s trans Girl Scout cookie season! I love trans Girl Scout cookie season! (Erin in the Morning)

