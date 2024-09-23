Today, President Joe Biden is at the White House celebrating Gotham FC, which will be the first time a NWSL (National Women’s Soccer League) champion will get to go to the White House for a team champion celebration.
So that’s cool and historic and you should watch it! Starts around 10:30 a.m. ET, allegedly!
Off topic: PAB, I mean, DJT stock is down below $13.00 at $12.70. I just thought I'd brighten your day a little.