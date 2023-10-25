Discover more from Wonkette
President Joe Biden is having a joint press conference with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. He might make some news. OR MAYBE HE WON’T.
Would be cooler if the Aussie PM had brought a real celebrity, like Bluey.
Hey, Albo's pretty awesome. A good working class bloke with solid labour and democratic values, raised in a commission flat by a single mum, used to moonlight as a DJ even when an MP (not sure he still does).
When they announced the AUKUS thing back when the loathsome Scotty From Marketing Morrison, smirking fundagelical and Trump fanboy, was still PM, Biden name checked Boris Johnson but dissed Morrison with "that fella down under" and "thanks pal". The narrative here was "poor old Joe having a bit of a mental blank", even among some lefties. I kept saying "no, he's telling old mate exactly wha the thinks of him." Albo had to fly to the Quad meeting immediately after last year's election and Biden was like "Anthony! Great to see you, congrats, how the hell are you upright and functioning after six weeks on the campaign trail" and I said to Mum, "See? He's not doddery, that's deliberate."
Is Albanese the gummy bear magnate?