LIVE: Joe Biden Giving Big Abortion Speech In Florida, Smacking Crap Out Of Trump
Today on WonkTV!
Florida, where the six-week Republican abortion ban is about to take effect! The place that’s literally a warning to the rest of America what happens if you let MAGA run roughshod.
President Joe Biden is in Tampa today as Candidate Joe Biden, and he’s giving a big speech on abortion. Politico has more on the what and the why, but it’s election season, motherfuckers.
Click that and watch it, it's WonkTV!
