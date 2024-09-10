GUESS WHO AIN’T GOT NO DEBATE TONIGHT?

That’s right, it is President Joe Biden, who stayed back in in Washington with his b-ball friends.

First, at 11 a.m. Eastern this morning, or whenever it actually happened, Biden welcomed the 2023-2024 NCAA women’s championship team from the University of South Carolina, home of the Gamecocks. Fun trivia fact about that school: Much of their merch really does just say “Cocks,” and that’s why all over the South you see people wearing baseball caps that just say “Cocks.”

Then, at 1:30 p.m. Eastern — AKA somewhere around now or whenever Biden gets back from his lunch or whatever — Biden will greet the men’s championship team from the University of Connecticut. Fun trivia fact about that school: Literally NONE of their merch says “Cocks” for any reason! It’s weird. They’d probably say “Um, our mascot is the huskies,” but it turns out there are lots of UConn t-shirts on the internet that say “UCUM” instead of “UConn,” and since we do not have the New England regional knowledge to explain this, we hope a commenter will.

These are videos of the president of the United States, a dignified man. Watch them in whatever order you like!

