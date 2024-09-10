GUESS WHO AIN’T GOT NO DEBATE TONIGHT?
That’s right, it is President Joe Biden, who stayed back in in Washington with his b-ball friends.
First, at 11 a.m. Eastern this morning, or whenever it actually happened, Biden welcomed the 2023-2024 NCAA women’s championship team from the University of South Carolina, home of the Gamecocks. Fun trivia fact about that school: Much of their merch really does just say “Cocks,” and that’s why all over the South you see people wearing baseball caps that just say “Cocks.”
Then, at 1:30 p.m. Eastern — AKA somewhere around now or whenever Biden gets back from his lunch or whatever — Biden will greet the men’s championship team from the University of Connecticut. Fun trivia fact about that school: Literally NONE of their merch says “Cocks” for any reason! It’s weird. They’d probably say “Um, our mascot is the huskies,” but it turns out there are lots of UConn t-shirts on the internet that say “UCUM” instead of “UConn,” and since we do not have the New England regional knowledge to explain this, we hope a commenter will.
These are videos of the president of the United States, a dignified man. Watch them in whatever order you like!
Once upon a time, one of my students came to class wearing a "Cocks" cap. He was sort of an asshole, hated by most of the rest of the class, who seemed proud of the sly semi-obscenity he was getting away with. At some point, he had the poor judgment to leave his hat unattended. One of the other kids asked me for a piece of masking tape, which he knew I had in my desk drawer. A few minutes later, unbeknownst to me, that hat had been augmented with the tape upon which was written "ucker."
i believe the ucum merch is in reference to the connecticut-massachusetts rivalry in college gridiron football. it's kniw affectionately as the cum bowl.