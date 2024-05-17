The story had to compete with the Army-McCarthy hearings and scary commie news in Guatemala.

Here’s your livestream of Joe Biden speaking on the 70th anniversary of the Brown v. Board of Education decision that officially buried “separate but equal” education in America, finding that separate is in fact “inherently unequal.”

Biden will speak at the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington DC, reminding us, as he said in his proclamation on the anniversary, that America is defined by the crazy notion that we are all equal and should be treated that way.

“While our society has never fully lived up to that idea, we have never fully walked away from it either — and on this milestone anniversary, we promise we will not walk away from it now.”

Here’s the video from the White House, just a little reminder that democracy is a verb.

