Live: Joe Biden Speaks On 70 Years Since Brown v. Board Of Education
'There is still so much work to do.'
Here’s your livestream of Joe Biden speaking on the 70th anniversary of the Brown v. Board of Education decision that officially buried “separate but equal” education in America, finding that separate is in fact “inherently unequal.”
Biden will speak at the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington DC, reminding us, as he said in his proclamation on the anniversary, that America is defined by the crazy notion that we are all equal and should be treated that way.
“While our society has never fully lived up to that idea, we have never fully walked away from it either — and on this milestone anniversary, we promise we will not walk away from it now.”
Here’s the video from the White House, just a little reminder that democracy is a verb.
The House GOP, Alito, and Thomas probably look at this anniversary of Brown v Board the same way they look at remembering 9/11, Pearl Harbor, or FDR's election.
Wonder if Alito flew his flag upside down to protest Biden's obvious attempt to get the black vote and rig another election?
OK...that was a tortured way to get in a dig at Justice Ivory to Thomas' Ebony but I had to try.