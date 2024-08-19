LIVE: Joe Biden Steals Nomination Back From Kamala, Gives It To Hillary, Takes It Back Again
Night 1 of the DNC! Shenanigans?
OK we don’t know if that’s gonna happen but tonight Joe Biden speaks at the DNC, and also Hillary Clinton, and Jason Isbell is performing, and you should watch it.
My PBS is interviewing GOP assholes, David Brooks on CNN, and MSN only showing country singer after pointless babbling instead of the last union prez.
Where can we see the entire coverage? I'm gonna get terribly vexed in a minute.
OMG!
The inevitable comparison to Lee Greenwood has arrived!
And Lee ain't looking good standing next to THIS!