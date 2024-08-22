Who will speak tonight? And importantly, who will PERFORM? Is it Beyoncé? Where is Taylor’s plane? Is Beyoncé on Taylor’s plane? Is it Mittens Romney? Is Mittens Romney on Taylor’s plane? Is it Liz Cheney? Is the entire Cheney family on Taylor’s plane?

Also lots of questions swirling today over whether a Palestinian-American elected will be allowed to speak from the stage. There was a sit-in last night, and UAW officially called for it today.

Here are some of the other names we know so far, screengrabbed by Aaron Rupar:

That’s a LOT of people from Tennessee ARE THEY ON TAYLOR’S PLANE?

Here’s that livestream for you.

Evan has a new side project called The Moral High Ground, you should check it out and subscribe there too!

Follow Evan Hurst on Twitter right here.

BlueSky!

@evanjosephhurst on Threads!

If you're shopping on Amazon anyway, this portal gives us a small commission.

Share

Want to donate just once?