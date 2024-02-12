King Abdullah II of Jordan and Queen Rania are in Washington. King Abdullah and King Joe Biden are doing remarks at 4 p.m. Eastern, so we figured we’d just call a lid and make this your OPEN THREAD.
No more Wonkettes until morning! Got it?
Hopefully, my bride and I are heading to Jordan this autumn.
Where does the "full lid" phrase come from? I first heard it in "West Wing" –did CJ just make it up?