LIVE: Normal, Well-Adjusted Republicans Asking Dr. Fauci Normal, Well-Informed Questions About Science
Just a normal hearing on WonkTV!
Today, Dr. Anthony Fauci will sit for questions from the House Select Coronavirus Committee, which is run by Republicans, who understand science and vaccines and how the world works. They are also pretty sure Fauci is history’s greatest monster, who created COVID in his home science lab in order to forcibly inject 5G into people’s bottoms, to turn them into hotspots.
Fauci is, of course, retired, but that doesn’t mean he is not the devil. Why, he’s probably also behind the recent persecutions of Donald Trump.
The Washington Post’s Dan Diamond has a look at the two congressdoctors who run the coronavirus subcommittee — Brad Wenstrup, the Republican chair and Raul Ruiz, the Democratic ranking member. He also has some questions about what could, or should happen in this hearing. Here is a Politico preview of the hearing.
If you don’t want to read those things and be well-informed, and just want to skip right to yelling “Lab leak! LAB LEEEEEEEEEAK!” at a TV screen, here’s your livestream for that:
Great article in TFNYT by Dr. Rick Bright, former head of Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), and a renowned virologist. Dr. Bright was one of the leading authorities who provided informed guidance during the pandemic, and who, like Dr. Fauci was demonized by the Republican orcs in Congress. He is sounding the alarm about H1N1, and given his expertise, it would be wise to listen.
MTG stole her whole "flash picture board"routine from Letterman. I doubt she watched Carson.