Today, Dr. Anthony Fauci will sit for questions from the House Select Coronavirus Committee, which is run by Republicans, who understand science and vaccines and how the world works. They are also pretty sure Fauci is history’s greatest monster, who created COVID in his home science lab in order to forcibly inject 5G into people’s bottoms, to turn them into hotspots.

Fauci is, of course, retired, but that doesn’t mean he is not the devil. Why, he’s probably also behind the recent persecutions of Donald Trump.

The Washington Post’s Dan Diamond has a look at the two congressdoctors who run the coronavirus subcommittee — Brad Wenstrup, the Republican chair and Raul Ruiz, the Democratic ranking member. He also has some questions about what could, or should happen in this hearing. Here is a Politico preview of the hearing.

If you don’t want to read those things and be well-informed, and just want to skip right to yelling “Lab leak! LAB LEEEEEEEEEAK!” at a TV screen, here’s your livestream for that:

