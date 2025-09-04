Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ReSister For Life Callyson's avatar
ReSister For Life Callyson
7h

Not today—not when I am looking at having to go to fucking Canada so I can get the God damned COVID vax and protect my high-risk husband FFCS…

…and that is ALL I can say about this matter without risking a Rules for Radicals violation. See you on the next post if I calm the fuck down enough to read it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
12 replies
tehbaddr's avatar
tehbaddr
7h

Good! Roast that burnt piece of shoe leather!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
580 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture