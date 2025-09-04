When RFK Jr. was questioned by the US Senate for his confirmation hearing, there were enough Republicans who definitely knew he was full of shit but were willing to pretend he wasn’t (so as not to upset their Dear Leader) to make him the secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services. How has that gone?

Not well, bitch!

In fact, it’s gone very, very poorly. Kennedy fired (or tried to fire and then got Trump to fire) the director of the CDC for refusing to rubber-stamp his anti-vaccine nonsense, the state of Florida is abandoning all vaccine requirements for school children (the state surgeon general called vaccines “slavery”), he’s killing research into mRNA vaccines, hundreds of HHS employees and all former CDC directors are calling on him to resign, and it’s becoming increasingly clear that his plan to Make America Healthy Again may just kill us all.

Unless, you know, you thought we were most healthy during the time before anyone knew about germ theory and thought that their relatives who got tuberculosis were actually vampires. Or when people were dropping like flies on the Oregon Trail (the real one, not just the one in our computer classes in the 1990s).

Indeed, it’s gone so poorly that the Senate would like to have another little chat with Mr. Kennedy to discuss his and Trump’s healthcare agenda. Several Democrats have publicly demanded he resign, and some Republicans are even tentatively wondering out loud if he is the right man for the job — which, during the Trump era, is as close to pitchforks as we’re going to get.

“He’s got to reconcile what he said during his confirmation process with what we’ve seen over the past few months, particularly on vaccine policy,” said (Republican) Senator Thom Tillis, who is on the Senate Finance Committee overseeing the hearing.

Ron Wyden, the top Democrat on the committee, has been explicit that he wants Kennedy gone.

“I was not pleased at all when Susan Monarez was asked to step down [she refused and was fired] and the vacancies in leadership that we now have at CDC,” said Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski, another Republican who should definitely know she fucked up when she voted to confirm him as HHS Secretary. “I’m encouraged that [Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions] Chairman [Bill] Cassidy wants to have some level of oversight within the committee on this. I think that that’s important.”

Does he though? I guess we’ll see.

The hearing begins NOW, at 10AM Eastern … enjoy!