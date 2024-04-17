The White House website says Joe Biden is in Pittsburgh, and he’s delivering “remarks.” WHY ALL THE MYSTERY, JOBIDEN? (We spell it the way Donald Trump Jr. slurs it.)

Maybe there’s no mystery, because CBS News says he’s at the United Steelworkers HQ, and is going to talk protecting the steel and shipbuilding industries from “unfair practices.”

WHY ALL THE UNFAIR PRACTICES, JOBIDEN?

He’s gonna tell us.

Share

Evan Hurst on Twitter right here.

BlueSky!

@evanjosephhurst on Threads!

I have profiles those other places but I think I forgot how to log on.

If you're shopping on Amazon anyway, this portal gives us a small commission.

Want to donate just once?