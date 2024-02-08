LIVE: Supreme Court Hears Trump 14th Amendment Case. We Got Any Gamblers In The House?
The suspense is killing us. Or maybe it's the existential dread.
The US Supreme Court will hear arguments today in Donald Trump’s appeal of the Colorado Supreme Court’s decision to throw him off the primary ballot for Doing Bad Insurrection, in violation of the 14th Amendment’s section 3, which says that if you take an oath to support the Constitution and then do an Insurrection against the USA, you can never hold any office again.
Should be fun, especially since the text of the amendment is pretty damn clear on that. There’ll be three sets of statements, followed by questions from the justices. First comes Trump’s attorney, then the lawyers for the Colorado citizens suing to dump Trump from the ballot, and then Colorado’s Solicitor General, Shannon Stevenson, representing Secretary of State Jena Griswold, who does ballot stuff. Finally, Trump’s incompetent attorney will have a few minutes to rebut.
Dok interrupts his own post to add the Washington Post’s livestream, which is gooder than the AP because it identifies who’s speaking. Don’t play both at the same time; it might open a hellmouth or scare the dog.
Also, purely by coincidence, Reuters reports that federal police in Brazil are preparing to seize former President Jair Bolsonaro’s passport and arrest a bunch of his former aides, as part of an investigation into Bolsonaro supporters’ attempt to do their own January 6 after Bolsonaro lost his election on 2022. Bolsonaro has already been banned from running again until at least 2030. Hmmmmm!
Yr Wonkette is funded entirely by reader donations. If you can, please subscribe, or if a one-time donation is better for your budget, here’s the button for that!
LIVE: Supreme Court Hears Trump 14th Amendment Case. We Got Any Gamblers In The House?
Just popped in to add the Washington Post’s livestream, which is gooder than the AP's because it identifies who’s speaking.
Don’t play both at the same time; it might open a hellmouth or scare the dog.
I started listening late, so pushed the C-SPAN stream back to the start and, boy howdy, does it make my head hurt listening to this kinda thing. I can't discern in the moment who is winning and who is losing, but I can hear contempt just dripping from the mouths of Goresuch and Alito when Mitchell is arguing his position :-/